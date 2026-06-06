Batavia Historical Society expands historic plaques program

The Batavia Historical Society recently added 10 new historic plaques to expand its Discover Historic Batavia program. (Elizabeth Pratt)

The Batavia Historical Society recently added 10 new historic plaques to expand its Discover Historic Batavia program.

The program highlights significant businesses, people, events and places that helped shape the city of Batavia’s identity and history.

The society partnered with the Batavia Park District’s Depot Museum, city of Batavia and Batavia Public Library to install the program’s first 10 plaques in 2024.

The Discover Historic Batavia program was created to help residents and visitors celebrate and discover the city’s heritage.

The plaques feature historical information and online content offering insight into the city of Batavia’s past. The new plaques are funded by a Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley grant.

The Discover Historic Batavia plaque locations include:

Appleton Manufacturing Company

Batavia High School (1915)

Batavia Institute/Bellevue Place

Batavia’s Island Park

Batavia’s Original Depot

Batavia Theater

C. W. Shumway and Sons

Calvary Episcopal Church

The Challenge Company

Congregational Church of Batavia

Dunbar Kapple Inc. / DK Aerospace Company

The Elijah H. Gammon Estate

Harold A. Hall Quarry Pool at Frederick H. Beach Park

Logan Street Missionary Baptist Church

The Rev. Abraham Thompson Hall Family

United Methodist Church of Batavia

United States Wind Engine and Pump Company

The Van Nortwick Family

Visits from Future Presidents

The Windmill City

For information, visit bataviahistoricalsociety.org/discoverhistoricbatavia/.