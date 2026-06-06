Batavia Historical Society expands historic plaques program

The Batavia Historical Society recently added 10 new historic plaques to expand its Discover Historic Batavia program.
The program highlights significant businesses, people, events and places that helped shape the city of Batavia’s identity and history.
The society partnered with the Batavia Park District’s Depot Museum, city of Batavia and Batavia Public Library to install the program’s first 10 plaques in 2024.
The Discover Historic Batavia program was created to help residents and visitors celebrate and discover the city’s heritage.
The plaques feature historical information and online content offering insight into the city of Batavia’s past. The new plaques are funded by a Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley grant.
The Discover Historic Batavia plaque locations include:
- Appleton Manufacturing Company
- Batavia High School (1915)
- Batavia Institute/Bellevue Place
- Batavia’s Island Park
- Batavia’s Original Depot
- Batavia Theater
- C. W. Shumway and Sons
- Calvary Episcopal Church
- The Challenge Company
- Congregational Church of Batavia
- Dunbar Kapple Inc. / DK Aerospace Company
- The Elijah H. Gammon Estate
- Harold A. Hall Quarry Pool at Frederick H. Beach Park
- Logan Street Missionary Baptist Church
- The Rev. Abraham Thompson Hall Family
- United Methodist Church of Batavia
- United States Wind Engine and Pump Company
- The Van Nortwick Family
- Visits from Future Presidents
- The Windmill City
For information, visit bataviahistoricalsociety.org/discoverhistoricbatavia/.