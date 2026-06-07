Kreutzer Road redo in Huntley to move ahead after bid comes in below estimate

The Kreutzer Road project in Huntley is moving ahead after the bid came in below estimates.

Huntley Village Manager Dave Johnson said the Illinois Department of Transportation awarded the contract in late May.

The state handled the bid process because some of the funds Huntley secured for the road work are federal dollars that passed through IDOT, Johnson has previously said.

The bid came in at $12.3 million, which is below estimates, Johnson said.

The work involves widening Kreutzer to three lanes, one lane in each direction and adding a center left-turn lane between Route 47 and Haligus Road. The road also will be realigned at its crossing with the Union Pacific Railroad. IDOT and the railroad had a stalemate over property rights to cross the tracks, but it has since been resolved.

The railroad tracks are where the Chicago-to-Rockford rail line is planned. Huntley was scheduled to be a stop on the line but declined it last year.

The Kreutzer Road project is, from a financial standpoint, the largest public works project in Huntley history, officials have said. It carries a price tag of around a $16.7 million, but officials have secured grants and negotiated development agreements to get funding for the project.

A timeline for construction has not yet been set, Johnson said. Next steps involve a pre-construction meeting with the contractor, which he said should be in the next 30 to 45 days.

Kreutzer is not the only road in Huntley experiencing work this year. Route 47 south of Kreutzer and north of Jim Dhamer Drive is being resurfaced this summer, with work on that project expected to be done in early September.