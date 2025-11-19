Sauk Valley girls basketball previews for the 2025-26 season

Coach: Mike McCracken (19th season)

Last season: 26-8, 11-1 NUIC South (tied for 1st)

Returning starters: Bella Yanos, sr., F; Jillian Anderson, sr., G

Other top returners: Alexa McKendry, jr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Maddie Althaus, jr., G; Aubrey Wells, jr., C; Addi Blaine, so., F; Sydney Whelchel, so., G

Worth noting: The Clippers made a run to the Sweet 16 last season before falling in the sectional final. Coach McCracken says the team defends well. “We have very good quickness and improved shooting,” he said. “If we stay healthy, we hope to be near the top half of the NUIC South and win a regional.”

Coach: Matt McMeekan (2nd season)

Last season: 9-22, 2-9 NUIC South (5th)

Returning starters: Reese Polk, sr., G; Drew Dawson, jr., G

Other top returners: Allie Prior, sr., F; Libby Hilliker, sr., G; Lillian Cooper, so., G; Natalee VanNanta, jr., F

Key varsity newcomer: Kaitlyn Bevan, jr., F

Worth noting: McMeekan says the energy on this year’s team has stood out so far. Last year was up and down due to injuries, and he hopes the team can get better day by day. “We’ve had a really great summer of coming together as a team, and the energy of this team feels great. We will see how it translates to the season,” he said. “These girls truly love being around each other and are constantly uplifting each other. ... We have a good nonconference slate set up to see where we are. It should be a fun and exciting year for AFC.”

Coach: Jon Henegar (2nd season)

Last season: 13-20, 3-8 LTC (T8)

Returning starters: Libby Endress, jr., G; Brooke Helms, so., G; Emily Wright, sr., F; Kadyn Haage, sr., G

Other top returners: Brynley Doty, so., F; Maddie Wetzell, sr., F; Emma Mussche, sr., G; Ashlyn Maupin, sr., G

Worth noting: The Storm looks to take a step forward with nearly all of last year’s team back. “With 9 of our top 10 contributors returning, we’re bringing back valuable experience and continuity,” he said. “We believe we’re positioned for a very successful season and expect to reach many of our goals. Libby Endress enters the year with 598 career points (including 391 last season) and has a chance to surpass 1,000 points as a junior.”

Coach: Luke Ravlin (15th season)

Last season: 29-6, 8-1 (co-champs with Byron, Stillman Valley)

Returning starters: Morgan Hargrave, sr., G; Reese Dambman, sr., G; Ahmyrie McGown, jr., G

Other top returners: Kiley Gaither, sr., G; Presley Lappin, sr., G; Addy Lohse, sr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Abby Hicks, jr., F; Grace Ackert, jr., G

Worth noting: Dixon reached the sectional championship last season before losing to Sterling. Dixon lost last year’s leading scorer, Hailee Williamson, to graduation after she averaged 14 points and seven rebounds as an all-state honorable mention. Coach Ravlin said speed, shooting, cohesiveness and experience look to be strengths of the team. “We will be upperclassman-heavy this year with all seniors and juniors in the rotation. Six seniors is the most we have had in many years, if ever,” Ravlin said. “We’re excited to start another season and feel this year’s team has a ton of potential. We will need to work hard and get better every day.”

Coach: Nicole Brinker (11th season)

Last season: 17-16, 11-1 NUIC South (1st)

Returning starters: Morgan McCullough, sr., G; Sienna Peterson, sr., G; Tatum Grim, sr., G/F; Violet Diehl, sr., C

Other top returners: Trixie Carroll, sr., G/F; Izzy Ames, jr., F

Key varsity newcomers: Vanessa Allen, sr., C

Worth noting: The Cougars have a trio of 5-foot-11 players in Diehl, Carroll and Allen. Coach Brinker says this year’s team is experienced and balanced. “I think we will be competitive this year,” she said. “We will have to stay out of foul trouble and develop some younger role players to help us throughout the season.”

Coach: Chris Brown (sixth season)

Last season: 7-19, 2-8 TRAC East (5th)

Returning starters: Brynn Brown, sr., G; Ashlyn Johnson, sr., G; Aubrey Huisman, sr., G; Lauren Abbott, sr., F

Other top returners: Eden Jensen, sr. F/C; Ava Grawe, sr., G; Aubrey Misfeldt, sr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Ayden Klendworth, jr., C; Lauren Punke, jr., G/F; Maddi Porter, jr., G; Mya Hough, so., G; Lauren Malone, so., G; Baylie Snowden, so., G; Jenica Norman, so., G

Worth noting: Coach Brown says the team’s size, speed and athleticism look to be strengths this season. “We bring back a lot of experienced players from last year’s team that learned a lot through the season, but really played some good basketball down the stretch,” he said. “I feel like we have 10-12 girls that can contribute for us every night at the varsity level which is super exciting. I feel like we can match up with anyone on any given night with the athletes we have.”

a Fulton

Coach: Mike Menchaca (13th season)

Last season: 10-19, 6-4 NUIC South (2nd)

Returning starters: Haley Smither, sr., F; Belle Curley, sr., G; Wrenn Coffey, so., PG

Other top returners: Breleigh Hayton, so., G; Brianne Brennan, so., G; Ella Folk, so.

Key varsity newcomers: Ariah Mitchell, sr., G; Lauren Falls, fr., F

Worth noting: Coach Menchaca says this year’s team may be small and young, but it has some experience and talent. It can shoot from deep and has speed on defense. “We are hoping to build on last year, which we view as a success with double-digit wins with an inexperienced group,” he said. “I think we have some of the best guards in the area, and one of the best all-around players in Haley Smither, playing around a cast of kids that can push the ball. Wrenn Coffey will be the floor leader, and together with a pair of seniors in Curley and Smither, we have some quality shooters.”

Coach: Kyle Getz (third season)

Last season: 3-23, 1-10 NUIC North (6th)

Returning starters: Hailee Vogt, sr., G; Alice Kobler, so., G/F

Key varsity newcomers: Eva Hundertmark, fr., G; Xairyn Goeddeke, fr., G; Grace Holaday, fr., F/C; Tenlei Patterson, fr., G

Worth noting: Vogt is a Cornell College commit. Coach Getz says energy, athleticism and grit are strengths of the team. We have a large incoming freshmen group that brings a relentless drive and competitiveness that is reflected in how they play. Combined with our experienced upperclass players, our program will have more depth and energy this season," he said. “We have a great chance to surprise a lot of teams this season. I’m proud of how hard our girls have been working and can’t wait to see the results on the court.”

Coach: Kyle Knutti (fourth season)

Last season: 6-20, 2-10 NUIC South (6th)

Returning starters: Loren Meiners, sr., G; Addison Janssen, sr., G

Other top returners: Joz Castro, jr., G; Julie Folkers, jr., G; Olivia Wooden, sr., post; Leslie Mayne, sr., post

Worth noting: Milledgeville’s six wins last season were the most since going 11-14 in the 2017-18 campaign.

Coach: Herb Martin (third season)

Last season: 24-10, 7-3 TRAC East (3rd)

Key returners: Elaina Allen, jr., PG; Gisselle Martin, so., G/F; Brooklyn Smith, jr., G; Lucy Oetting, sr., F; Veronica Haley, jr., F

Key varsity newcomers: Paizlee Williams, so. G; Anna Propheter, jr., F

Worth noting: Martin averaged 14.7 points, 4 steals, 8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season. She was also a unanimous all-TRAC East first-team selection. Oetting averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals a season ago. Oetting is the team’s lone senior this season.

Coach: Angela Reynolds (2nd season)

Last season: 16-16, 3-7 BNC (8th)

Returning starters: Aniyah Sarver, sr., F; Avery Kitzmiller, sr., G; Shaylee Davis, jr., G; Addi Rufer, sr., G; Sarah Eckardt, sr., F

Other key returners: Lola Schwarz, so., G; Noelle Girton, sr., F

Worth noting: The Hawks feature five seniors with experience this season. “Our girls have a lot of passion for the game and have been hard at work in the offseason to make the most of this year,” coach Reynolds said. “We improved our record last year by nine wins and made a regional final appearance and have goals to improve that even more this year. Our players are very versatile and can fill many different roles. Their team chemistry and culture are incredible, and our girls have a strong shared love for the game.”

Coach: Jason Grobe (4th season)

Last season: 17-12, 7-5 NUIC South (3rd)

Returning starters: Camrynn Jones, sr., G; Carlee Grobe, sr., G; Laynie Mandrell, sr., F; Leah Tobin, sr., F

Other top returners: Ela Monaco, sr., G; Avalyn Henry, sr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Samantha Gray, so., G/F; Reese Mekeel, so., G/F; Grace Monaco, so., G; Macie Mandrell, so., F

Worth noting: Jones averaged a team-high 17.9 points and 7.1 assists with 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 3 steals a game last season as an all-state honorable mention by the IBCA and Illinois Media. Coach Grobe says experience will be a strength this season. “The six seniors have a combined 15 basketball varsity letters,” he said. “We will rely on our seniors for the majority of the minutes to start the season. I’m confident that the sophomores will work their way into the rotation as the season goes on. If we can stay healthy, we should have an exciting season.”

Coach: Daniel Herrera (5th season)

Last season: 3-26, 0-8 BNC (10th)

Returning starters: Miley Bickett, so., G; Julia Renner, jr., PG; Ashley Rodriguez, so., G

Key varsity newcomers: Alliyah Taylor, so., G; Kendra Scott, jr., G

Worth noting: The Rockets are coming off their lowest win total since going 3-21 in the 1995-96 season. They lost their last 17 games last season. Bickett was an all-BNC honorable mention as a freshman.

Coach: Taylor Jackson (ninth season)

Last season: 30-6, 13-1 Big 6 (1st)

Returning starters: Jossy James, jr., G; Jae James, sr., G; Nia Harris, jr., F

Other top returners: Alivia Gibson, sr., G; Macie Lofgren, sr., F

Key varsity newcomers: Bren Johnson, so., G; Joslyn Green, jr., F

Worth noting: The Golden Warriors won their first sectional title since 2007 last season, their first Western Big 6 Conference crown, and set the program record for wins in a single season. Sterling will be without graduated Illinois State recruit Madison Austin, who was the Big 6 co-MVP last season and averaged 16.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. She was the Sauk Valley Media girls basketball Player of the Year and an all-state selection.

Jossy James, a Valparaiso University commit, was second on the team with 14.4 points per game last season. Jae James, a Black Hawk College commit, averaged 7.8 points a game.

“We are excited about this season,” coach Jackson said. “We bring back key returners that will be the backbone of this team. We think this team will be competitive in every game we play and will continue to fight to be at the top of the conference.”

Coach: Mark Barthel (1st season)

Last season: 7-23

Returning starters: Avery Mangler, jr., F; Maci Carroll, jr., F

Other top returners: Bre Edwards, jr., F; Maddy Christensen, jr., G; Maddy Christenson, jr., G; Justus Deomy, jr., G; Riley Runions, jr., F

Key varsity newcomers: Catty Houzenga, fr., G; Kaylon Paxson, so., G

Worth noting: This is Barthel’s 28th year of coaching. He most recently coached at Routt Catholic in Jacksonville from 2020-23 before retiring and moving to Lake Carroll. “We are a very young team with a high level of energy, enthusiasm and a strong desire for development,” Barthel said. “We are looking forward to building a team-first culture with a focus on development and having a wonderful experience for our student athletes.”