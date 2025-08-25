2025 Sauk Valley volleyball preview capsules

The 2025 girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Sauk Valley coverage area.

Coach: Nicole Jones (third season)

2024 record: 12-18-3, 5-8 NUIC

Top returners: Jillian Anderson, sr., OH; Kiera Karlson, sr., MB; Peyton Payne, sr., MB; Jadyn Whelchel, sr., S

Key varsity newcomers: Maddie Althaus, jr., OH; Lili Leffelman, jr., RS; Morgan Kreiser, jr., S

Worth noting: Coach Jones says she returns a lot of key players making up a majority of the varsity team.

“Our team is very talented,” Jones said. “We have a lot of options. If we all work together and our leaders emerge, we will have a very good season. We have our goals and we will accomplish them together.”

Coach: Saige Barnett (third season)

2024 record: 16-15-3

Top returners: Libby Endress, jr., S; Emily Wright, sr., DS; Maddie Wetzell, sr., attacker; Emma Mussche, sr., S

Worth noting: The Storm are playing in Class 1A this season after being in 2A since the IHSA moved to a four-class system in the 2007-08 season.

“We got a taste of the talent in the Lincoln Trail last season and are really looking to be one of the more competitive teams again this year,” Barnett said. “The competition is becoming more familiar and this year we will be more prepared.”

Coach: Bunyan Cocar (13th season)

2024 record: 23-15, 7-2 BNC

Top returners: Morgan Hargrave, sr., Leah Carlson, sr.

Key varsity newcomers: Abby Hicks, jr.; Rayven Mowery, so

Worth noting: Dixon won its second straight regional title last season after beating Morris as a No. 7 seed. It beat top-seeded La Salle-Peru in the regional semifinals and fell to eventual state runner-up Limestone in the sectional semifinals.

Leah Carlson is a versatile player for the Duchesses and a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh recruit.

“We have a senior led team, most of the these girls have been on varsity since their sophomore year,” Cocar said. “We have solid players at all positions.”

Coach: Katie Krogman-Grobe (first season)

2024 record: 27-11

Top returners: Trixie Carroll, sr., OH; Morgan McCullough, sr., L; Vanessa Allen, sr., MH; Keara Kaus, so., S

Key varsity newcomers: Tatum Grim, sr., RS; Shelby Groezinger, sr., OH; Kalena Rominski, jr., DS; Izzy Ames, jr., S; Emerson Mlaker, fr., MH; Jade Hammer, fr., RS

Worth noting: Krogman-Grobe comes to Eastland after spending two seasons coaching Polo. Carroll is a Central Michigan University recruit and Allen is a Governors State University recruit. “Carroll, McCullough, Allen and Kaus were all-conference picks last year. We last won a regional in 2021,” Krogman-Grobe said. “We are a senior heavy team with a lot of leadership and we are looking forward to incorporating that with our younger talent.”

Coach: Rachel Bramm (first season)

2024 record: 32-4-2

Top returners: Lauren Abbott, sr., MH; Ashlyn Johnson, sr., OH; Kaylee Keegan, sr., S; Eden Jensen, sr., MH/RH; Brynn Brown, sr., L; Aubrey Huisman, sr., OH; Shelby Hodgett, sr., RH; Wynn Renkes, jr., S; Lilly Swatos, sr., DS; Savannah Wuebben, sr., DS; Saige Froeliger, sr., DS

Key varsity newcomers: Alaina Frank, so., MH/OH; Kayler Pritchard, jr., RH/MH; Ellah Brooks, jr., DS; Maddi Porter, sr., OH/DS; Lauren Punke, jr., MH; Lia Milem, fr., S

Worth noting: The Panthers won their first regional title last season since becoming a co-op in 2018. They reached the Sweet 16 before falling to El Paso-Gridley in the sectional final.

Coach: Shannon Williams (11th season)

2024 record: 14-18-2

Top returners: Bree Schneiderman, jr., OH; Hailee Vogt, sr., OH/S; Makenna Jordison, sr., LB

Key varsity newcomer: Cara Pals, so., MH

Worth noting: The Cardinals will have a new look after the graduation of the program’s all-time leader in kills in Jaiden Schneiderman, a Wisconsin-Stevens Point recruit who finished with 1,655 kills.

“We have a young team, but we are returning five players who played significant time last season,” Williams said. “We will be missing our key offensive player Jaiden Schneiderman, but we have Jaiden’s very talented sister Bree that will hopefully step up and take over where her sister left off. Our goal is to finish top 3 in the conference.”

Coach: Stacy Germann (33rd season)

2024 record: 26-10-1, 10-2 NUIC South

Top returners: Haley Smither, sr., RH/MH; Belle Curley, sr., DS; Chloe Wilkin, so., MH; Jada Schaver, sr., DS/L; Jessa Read, sr., RH/OH; Brooklyn Vogel, sr., DS; Brianna Brennan, so., S; Jordin Rathburn, sr., RH

Key varsity newcomers: Kerby Germann, fr., OH; Iris Williams, jr., MH/RH; Averi Bush, jr., OH; Peighton Stretton, jr., DS; Madison Bolton, jr., DS; Zoe Kunau, jr., S

Worth noting: The Steamers return five starters, all of which are three rotation players. Gaining experience will be key for Fulton, which lost a handful of key players to graduation, including all-time dig leader Resse Germann. Coach Germann said blocking will be a strength. “We will be young, especially in the front row and setting positions,” she said. “However, this group has great game knowledge and has spent countless hours in the gym. This will put them ahead of the game while their skill level will increase with every varsity game experience.”

Coach: Kurt Folk (ninth season)

2024 record: 24-9, 9-3 NUIC South

Top returners: Kendra Kingsby, sr., OH; Brinley Hackbarth, sr., S; Macey Schryver, sr., MB; Natalie Pilgrim, sr., L; Kennedy Livengood, so., OH

Key varsity newcomers: Addie Janssen, sr., OPP; Loren Meiners, sr., S; Lexis Grenoble, so., S; Claire Ottens, so., MB; Ava Dodson, fr., OPP

Worth noting: The Missiles return five starters from last year’s team. Kendra Kingsby, an Aurora University commit, is also set to return after recovering from shoulder surgery in May. “Only losing two starting seniors from last year, the Missiles look to advance further into regionals and be consistently one of the top teams in the area,” Folk said.

Coach: Jill DeRycke (second season)

2024 record: 7-24, 3-9 NUIC

Top returners: Sophia Milnes, sr.; Allie Anderson, sr.; Harper Buikema, sr.; Elle Milnes, jr.; Claire DeRycke, jr.; Bricelyn Osborn, jr.; Lexy Ingram, jr.

Key varsity newcomers: Halle Schaefer, fr.; Leah Young, jr.

Worth noting: “The team has great chemistry and looks to be competitive this season,” DeRycke said. “We know we have great teams in our conference, but our goal is to be in the top half of the conference. We understand it will not be easy, but it’s our goal to compete competitively each night and be all in, all the time.”

Coach: Farrell Tremble (sixth season)

2024 record: 18-17, 6-3 BNC

Top returners: Skylar Bishop, sr., M; Lola Schwarz, so., OH

Key varsity newcomer: Shaylee Davis, jr., OH

Worth noting: The Hawks reached the Class 2A regional semifinals last season before falling to E-P.

“Our team this year is small but scrappy,” Tremble said. “We are about half returning and half new to varsity so it may take some time to hit our groove, but we will be competitive regardless as Oregon volleyball always is.”

Coach: Deb Kelly (30th season)

2024 record: 2-32-1

Top returners: Lauren McClain, so., OH/S; Lucy Oetting, sr., OH; Brooklyn Smith, jr., S; Bella Lanning, so., OH

Key varsity newcomers: Gisselle Martin, so., OH/S; Kennedi Shippert, jr., MH; Ruby Burger, so., MH; Amaya Gomez, jr., L/DS

Worth noting: Coach Kelly notes that while the team is still young, it gained a lot of experience last season. The Comets are rebuilding after three straight 26-plus win seasons, including a fourth-place finish at state in the 2022-23 season.

“They are building upon their experience and are stronger overall,” Kelly said. “We are looking for continued improvement and to be competitive in all of our matches.”

Coach: Emily Meinert (first season)

2024 record: 14-14-4

Top returners: Cam Jones, sr., S; Laynie Mandrell, sr., MH; Reese Mekeel, so., MH; Grace Miatke, sr., L; Brylee Laskowski, so., S

Key varsity newcomer: Hadley Hillison, jr., DS

Worth noting: “We’re heading into this season in a great spot, coming right off a winning year with most of our starters returning,” Meinert said. “We’re looking to have an even more successful season. I am excited to see what these girls are capable of.”

Coach: Jolene Bickett (second season)

2024 record: 18-18, 4-5 BNC

Top returners: Kayla Hackbarth, sr., MB; Kaltrina Lecaj, jr., OH; Miley Bickett, so., S

Key varsity newcomers: Jessa Adams, sr., RS/MB; Taylor Segneri, jr., OH

Worth noting: The Rockets upset Sherrard to reach a Class 2A regional final as a seventh seed before falling to E-P.

“With six seniors on the roster, sprinkled in with some talented juniors and underclassmen, I will be disappointed if we do not find ourselves vying for another shot at a regional title,” Coach Bickett said.

Coach: Dale Dykeman (15th season)

2024 record: 21-12-4

Top returners: Kasey Weeks, jr., OPP; Nia Harris, jr., OH; Alasia Harris, sr., OH

Key varsity newcomers: Megan Stutzke, jr., MH; Grace Springman, so., L

Worth noting: The Golden Warriors reached the regional semifinals last season before falling to Morris. Dykeman says the team will be young in age and varsity experience.

“The WB6 is a strong volleyball conference, and we will need to be prepared by the time conference play begins,” Dykeman said.