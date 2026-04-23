Camp Invention coming to Matthews Middle School

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Matthews Middle School in Island Lake the week of July 13 to 17.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship – all in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features new curricula inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors – the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s Spark program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness through hands-on activities, including:

Space Morphers: Kids build a DIY rocket and launch an epic mission to transform a new planet’s atmosphere, terrain and ecosystem. After a high-energy Rover Race to collect samples and data, they grow dazzling crystal trees and hatch a mysterious animal egg in a Space Lab.

Make Waves: Campers ride the waves of entrepreneurship and invention. Inspired by a surfer’s journey, they create prototypes, pitch their innovative products to hook investors and build a billboard boat to set sail and “make waves” in the market.

Fur-ensics: Kids sharpen their animal detective skills with Cap E. Bara and a fleet of robotic capybaras. They investigate a trail of footprints, collect bits of fluffy fur and examine suspicious splatters before forensically analyzing evidence that has a surprising twist.

The Infringers: Campers use their invention superpowers to solve challenges in their community and around the world. They miniaturize top-secret innovations, safeguard their designs using cryptography and protect their intellectual property from the Infringers.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 147,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,600 schools and districts across the nation.

For information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.