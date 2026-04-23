La Salle man gets 5 years for carrying gun as convicted felon

Jerron Fisher was shot in La Salle and, yes, he was carrying a gun – a no-no for a convicted felon. But did he return fire? And did he flee the state?

Thursday, a La Salle County judge appeared to give Fisher the benefit of a few doubts. Without elaboration, Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. cut the state’s recommendation by half and sentenced Fisher to five years in prison.

Fisher, 27, of Stanley, North Dakota (also listed in Ottawa) appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for sentencing on a felony weapon charge. La Salle police responded to a shooting July 28 in the 100 block of Tonti Street, where Fisher sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

(The prime suspect, 28-year-old Leeonta Patton, 28, listed in Oglesby and Chicago, was sentenced 13 years for armed habitual criminal and possession of fentanyl.)

Shot or not, Fisher was carrying a firearm and was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to 14 years. He later entered a blind plea in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to recommend no more than 10 years.

At sentencing, First Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jason Goode asked for a 10-year sentence, citing in part the risk to others in a populated area of La Salle.

“The state will stipulate that he was shot,” Goode said, “but he was carrying a gun and returned fire in an area with bars and restaurants.”

“He has earned some deference,” Mueller said. “You don’t see guards writing letters in support of inmates unless it means something.”

And though Fisher was picked up in North Dakota, he told the judge he hadn’t fled but, in fact, moved out of state to begin anew after a close shave with death.

“This experience has opened my eyes. I don’t want to live this life anymore,” Fisher said, adding later, “This near-death experience has changed everything for me.”

Ryan didn’t specifically elaborate on Fisher’s statement in allocution, but he appeared swayed insofar as he imposed a sentence just two years north of the statutory minimum.

Fisher might not be in the Department of Corrections long. He has a shot at a day-for-day good time and has accrued more than 500 days’ credit for time served and participating in rehabilitative programs.