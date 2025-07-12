The 2025 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Baseball Team

Newman’s Garret Matznick is the Sauk Valley Media 2025 baseball player of the year. (Alex T. Paschal)

First team

Evan Bushman, Newman, jr., P/IF: All-TRAC East first-team selection who went 9-1 in 12 starts with a 3.13 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 71.2 innings pitched. He’s lost just twice on the mound at the state tournament in the last two seasons.

Newman’s Evan Bushman fires a pitch against Marengo Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Class 2A Sectional semifinal in Mendota. (Alex T. Paschal)

Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls, sr., OF/P: IHSBCA All-State pick in Class 2A and a first-team All-BNC selection. Hit .344 with a .543 OBP, 1.054 OPS, 31 hits, 37 walks, 23 RBIs and 39 runs scored. Went 30 for 30 stealing bases. Mineral Area College recruit.

Rock Falls’ Austin Castaneda winds up for a pitch against Newman Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Chase Decker, Newman, sr., OF: All-TRAC East unanimous first-team pick who hit .376 with a school-record 47 hits, including a school-record 36 singles. Hit three home runs with 42 RBIs and 34 runs scored. Sauk Valley Community College recruit.

Newman’s Chase Decker celebrates as he rounds the bases on Kelly’s home run against Chicago Hope Monday, June 2, 2025, during the Class 2A Supersectional at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. (Alex T. Paschal)

Chase Dykstra, Fulton, jr., P: IHSBCA All-State pick in Class 1A, unanimous All-NUIC West first-team selection who was 6-1 on the mound with 126 strikeouts in 67⅓ innings and a 0.73 ERA. Hit .426 with a 1.059 OPS and 20 RBIs.

Fulton's Chase Dykstra pitches against Rockford Lutheran at the 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The Steamers won the game 4-1 to advance to Saturday's sectional final. (Earleen Hinton)

Kendall Erdmann, Forreston, jr., SS/P: All-NUIC North first-team pick hit .400 with an area-best 50 hits, including 26 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. Went 3-1 as a pitcher with 51 strikeouts and two saves in 42 innings.

Forreston's Kendall Erdmann pitches in relief against Lena-Winslow on Monday, April 28, 2025 at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Kade Girton, Oregon, sr., 1B: First-team All-BNC pick who led the team with a .415 average, 37 hits and 35 RBIs. Highland Community College recruit.

Oregon's Kade Girton looks to the Hawks dugout after hitting a double in a game with Rockford Christian at Oregon High School on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Brendan Greenfield, Forreston, sr., IF/P: All-NUIC North first-team pick who went 13-0 with a school-record 2.1 earned run average. Hit .330 with 34 RBIs and 39 hits in 35 games. Highland Community College recruit.

Forreston's Brendan Greenfield zeroes in on home plate as he pitches against Lena-Winslow at the 1A Forreston Sectional on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Brock Lehman, Ashton-Franklin Center, sr., C: IHSBCA All-State honorable mention in Class 1A and All-NUIC South first-team pick. Hit .419 with a .505 OBP and 1.225 OPS. He had 39 hits, 37 RBIs, five home runs and went 25 for 25 stealing bases.

AFC’s Brock Lehman drives the ball against Morrison (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Garret Matznick, Newman, jr., SS: The 2025 SVM Player of the Year, an IHSBCA All-State pick in Class 2A and All-TRAC East unanimous first-team selection. Hit .381 with a .529 OBP, 1.037 OPS, 45 hits, 13 doubles, 33 walks, 51 runs scored, 25 RBIs and a school-record 49 stolen bases. He was just one run and one walk short of Brendan Tunink’s single-season school records of 52 runs scored and 34 walks. He was 6 for 6 in save situations on the mound, helping the Comets reach state for the third straight year.

Ashton Miner, Newman, so., OF: IHSBCA All-State pick in Class 2A, All-TRAC East second-team pick who hit .431 with a .568 OBP, 1.175 OPS, 44 hits and a school-record 15 doubles. Knocked in 41 RBIs, scored 35 runs and drew 31 walks.

Newman’s Ashton Miner reaches and makes a great catch in deep right field against Eureka Saturday, June 7, 2025, during the Class 2A state baseball third place game at Illinois Field in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hunter Miller, Eastland, sr., P/SS: NUIC South Player of the Year who posted a 2.74 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 53⅔ innings pitched. Hit .375 with a .524 OBP, 1.011 OPS, 30 hits and 23 RBIs.

Hunter Miller, Eastland (Photo provided by Weston Burkhio)

Drew Nettleton, Sterling, sr., P/3B/SS: All-Western Big 6 Conference second-team pick who pitched 61⅓ innings with a 1.94 ERA and 71 strikeouts. Hit .351 with a .456 OBP, 39 hits, 19 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

Sterling’s Drew Nettleton throws to first for an out against Moline Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Logan Philhower, Bureau Valley, jr., P: IHSBCA All-State pick in Class 2A who set the single-season school record for strikeouts (103), ERA (1.58) and wins (eight). All-Lincoln Trail Conference first-team pick who hit .369 with 31 RBIS and 35 runs scored.

Logan Philhower (19) of Bureau Valley pitches on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Putnam County High School in Granville. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Daniel Kelly, Newman, sr., C: All-TRAC East unanimous first-team pick who hit .381 with a .514 OBP, 1.086 OPS, 40 hits, 28 RBIS, three home runs and 30 runs scored.

Newman’s Daniel Kelly smiles as he rounds the bases for his two-run run homer against Chicago Hope Monday, June 2, 2025, during the Class 2A Supersectional at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. (Alex T. Paschal)

Second Team

Carson Akins, Forreston, jr. OF

Brady Feit, Dixon, jr., SS/CF/P

Brayden Jackson, Eastland, sr., 3B

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy, sr., C

Aaron Lester, Ashton-Franklin Center, sr., IF/P

Adrian Monarrez, Sterling, jr., OF

AJ Moore, Rock Falls, so., OF/P

Logan O’Brien, Ashton-Franklin Center, sr., OF

Alec Schoonhoven, Forreston, sr., P/IF

Jacob Voss, Fulton, jr., OF/P

Jack Washburn, Oregon, sr., IF/P

Jake Whelan, Dixon, jr., 1B/RF

Bryson Wiersema, Milledgeville, jr., P/CF

Garet Wolfe, Newman, jr., IF

Honorable mention

Amboy: Carson Barlow, Brody Christofferson, Eddie Jones

Ashton-Franklin Center: Chase Near, Caleb Thomas, Nolan Rueff

Bureau Valley: Drake Taylor

Dixon: Jagger Kemp, Jake Zepezauer

Eastland: Brody Simons, Peyton Spears

Erie-Prophetstown: Braedyn Frank, Tristan Hovey, Evan Steimle

Forreston: Connor Politsch, Mickey Probst

Fulton: Braden Brennan, Braedon Meyers, Dane VanZuiden, Jacob Huisenga

Milledgeville: Spencer Nye

Morrison: Kaleb Schroeder, Carson White

Newman: Drake Cole, Michael Morse, Liam Nicklaus

Oregon: Gavin Morrow, Keaton Salsbury

Polo: Dawson Foster, Logan Nelson, Gage Zeigler

Morrison: Aydan Meinsma, Koltin Swaim, Kamden White

Rock Falls: Carter Hunter

Sterling: Wyatt Cassens, Bryce Hartman, Cale Nettleton, Eli Penne