File photo: Lee County State's Attorney Charley Boonstra appears in court Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, as David Sosa pleads guilty to the murder of Jaedyn Hill. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 9 featured Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra discussing the cases that have been completed through his office, a new hire for the states attorney’s office, the recent “Hands Around The Courthouse” observance on behalf of the Shining Star Advocacy Center and the Shining Star fundraiser.

