Morrison’s Bella Duncan shuts out Milledgeville: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Morrison 6, Milledgeville 0: Bella Duncan had 19 strikeouts, allowing four hits and one walk in the road shutout. She was also 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run. Kendra Kingsby also pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run with eight strikeouts. Milledgeville had three errors.

Stillman Valley 4, Rock Falls 1: The Rockets were out-hit 5-3 in the home loss. Korah Hosler had a double and an RBI for Rock Falls.

Warren-Stockton 7, Fulton 5: Fulton gave up five runs in the top of the seventh in the home setback. Averi Bush led the Steamers with three RBIs.

Winnebago 10, Oregon 9 (9 inn.): Oregon got the first two batters on in the bottom of the ninth, but was unable to break through after a fielder’s choice out and double play to end the game. Olivia Ortega (three RBIs) and Lola Schwarz (two RBIs) each homered for Oregon, which had its 11-game win streak snapped. Vern Gilley-Amdal had two solo home runs for Winnebago.

Polo 13, Ashton-Franklin Center 4: Cheyenna Wilkins and Cam Jones held AFC to just three hits in the road win. Leah Tobin had a double and three RBIs for Polo.

Eastland 14, Amboy 0 (5 inn.): Eastland’s Keara Kaus pitched all five innings and allowed just two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Vanessa Allen and Alyson Knutti each had two RBIs.

Baseball

Fulton 1, Warren-Stockton 0: Fulton’s Chase Dykstra struck out 11 in six innings pitched, and Jacob Huisenga closed it out in the home shutout. Huisenga scored the lone run on an error in the fourth inning as each team had just three hits.

Eastland 3, Amboy 0 (8 inn.): Peyton Spears broke the scoreless tie with an RBI double, and Brayden Jackson added on with a two-run double in the Cougars’ road win. Spears pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the win. Quinn Leffelman had two of Amboy’s five hits.

Morrison 10, Milledgeville 7: The Mustangs scored six runs in the top of the seventh en route to a comeback win at Milledgeville. Aydan Meinsma had three hits and an RBI, and Kamden White had three RBIs for Morrison. Meinsma also got the win after pitching four innings in relief. Karter Livengood had a home run and two RBIs for Milledgeville.

Polo 10, Ashton-Franklin Center 9 (8 inn.): Polo scored six runs in the top of the seventh, and the Raiders scored four in the bottom half to force extras. The Marcos took the lead with a hit batter to score Gage Zeigler in the top of the eighth. Aiden Messer had four hits and two RBIs for Polo. Barrett Becker led AFC with three RBIs.

Oregon 7, North Boone 6: The Hawks held on to win after taking a 7-0 lead after one inning. Kade Girton led Oregon with two hits and two RBIs. Bryce Becker got the win after striking out nine in four innings.

Girls soccer

Oregon 7, North Boone 1: Anna Stender scored four goals with two assists in the win. Shaylee Davis, Bezzali Cadenas and Sarah Eckardt also found the net for Oregon (8-5-1, 3-3 BNC).

Girls track & field

Sterling 109, Rock Falls 32: Taah Liberty won the 100 and 200, and Sterling took all but one field event in the dual win. RF’s Ariel Hernandez won the 800, and Kayla Hackbarth won the shot put.