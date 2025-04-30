Deer and turtles and bears, oh my: Franklin Creek’s wildlife museum to be dedicated Saturday

Franklin Creek Conservation Association board member Marge Dixon points out a plant display Tuesday, April 29, 2025, put together by a volunteer, for the new museum at the Franklin Creek State Natural Area. A ribboncutting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 3, to open the new space. (Alex T. Paschal)

FRANKLIN GROVE — A ribboncutting and spring festival on Saturday, May 3, will dedicate a new wildlife museum in the grist mill at the Franklin Creek State Natural Area, 1893 Twist Road.

“Volunteers have spent about a year and a half gathering parts and building the displays for the museum. They have all loved working on it,” Franklin Creek Conservation Association board member Marge Dixon said.

A stuffed coyote sits on display Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Franklin Creek's wildlife museum. Located in the grist mill at Franklin Creek State Natural Area, the display showcases plants and animals that are, or once were, part of the natural landscape. (Alex T. Paschal)

Deer and ducks to turtles and turkeys have called the area home. Black bear once roamed the area as did American buffalo. Though bison no longer graze the park, they can be found right next door at the Nachusa Grasslands. They all are on display at the museum.

Dixon and staff member Natalee Atkinson picked up many of the animals on display at a recent taxidermy auction in Iowa – though one common animal to the park remains elusive.

“We couldn’t get a beaver because they’re pretty expensive,” Dixon said.

The museum will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 3, with a ribboncutting. Guided hikes, food vendors and a grist mill corn grinding demonstration are all planned for a day of fun. The festival is being held to raise funds to install new windows in the mill.

“We’re about 10 years overdue,” Atkinson said.