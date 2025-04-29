Dixon baseball beats Oregon: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Dixon 9, Oregon 6: The Dukes out-hit Oregon 11-5 in the road win as Jagger Kemp led the team with a double and four RBIs. Brady Feit had three hits for Dixon. Kade Girton led Oregon with two RBIs.

Newman 13, Mendota 3 (5 inn.): Evan Bushman pitched a complete game as the Comets won at home. Daniel Kelly and Michael Morse each had three RBIs.

Alleman 4, Sterling 1: Sterling gave up three unearned runs in the road loss after out-hitting Alleman 8-5. Drew Nettleton had seven strikeouts in six innings pitched with one earned run allowed.

Genoa-Kingston 11, Rock Falls 4: The Cogs took control at home with six runs in the bottom of the third inning. AJ Moore led the Rockets with two doubles and a single and Austin Castaneda had a triple with two RBIs.

Fulton 11, Polo 1 (5 inn.): The Steamers out-hit Polo 10-2 in the home win as Jacob Huisenga led the team with two doubles and three RBIs. Evan Folk pitched the win with four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Forreston 13, Lena-Winslow 11: Forreston held on for the home win after leading 8-3 after two innings. L-W tied the game at 9 with five runs in the top of the fifth, but the Cardinals answered and took control with four runs in the sixth. Kendall Erdmann had four hits and two RBIs from the leadoff spot for Forreston.

Softball

Rock Falls 13, Byron 1: The Rockets pulled away after the game was scoreless after three innings. Korah Hosler pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, had three hits and two RBIs.

Newman 11, Mendota 4: Gianna Vance and Anna Propheter each had three RBIs in the home win. Vance pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.

Genoa-Kingston 6, Dixon 0: Bailey Tegeler had two of Dixon’s four hits in the road setback. Allie Abell pitched six innings with five strikeouts and three earned runs allowed.

Oregon 11, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (5 inn.): Emma Schlichtmann pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and zero walks in the road win. Olivia Ortega led the team with a double and three RBIs as Oregon tallied 11 hits.

Fulton 13, Polo 1 (5 inn.): The Steamers out-hit Polo 10-3 in the home win. Haley Smither and Resse Germann each had a home run with four RBIs in the shortened game. Jessa Read had four strikeouts in five innings with two hits, no walks and zero earned runs allowed.

Erie-Prophetstown 18, Hall 1 (5 inn.): Hannah Ryan led the Panthers with four RBIs and Eden Jensen had a home run in the road win. Wynn Renkes struck out eight in five innings with three hits and no earned runs or walks allowed.

Amboy 9, Forreston 3: Amboy out-hit Forreston 7-3 in the home win. The Clippers took advantage of five unearned runs as Peyton Payne and Brittlyn Whitman (one triple) each had two RBIs.

Eastland 4, Pecatonica 0: The Cougars won with just two hits while holding the Indians to one. Keara Kaus pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and no walks in the home win. Vanessa Allen and Tatum Grim had RBIs.

Boys tennis

Sterling 8, Galesburg 1: Sterling had singles wins from Xavian Prather, Micah Peterson, Jereston Falls, Traizen Falls and Jacob Marruffo. Sterling’s doubles wins came from Gavin Staats and Peterson, Koby Bell and Jacob Prevo and Xavian Prather and Bowen Mallhi.

Boys track & field

Winnebago quadrangular: Rock Falls tallied 59 points to finish behind Winnebago (112) and Byron (87). Alexavier Oquendo won the 100-meter dash and took second in the 200. Adan Oquendo was runner-up in the 100. Braxton Nelson took second in the 110 and 300 hurdles and Garret Wolf was runner-up in the shot put.