Melinda Jones leads the Rock Falls Tourism Department as its director, planning and coordinating special events in town throughout the year, and promoting the city's unique destinations across the Midwest. (Cody Cutter)

The TALK-LINE interview for April 25 featured Rock Falls director of tourism Melinda Jones. Jones discusses upcoming events during the spring and summer including an artist deadline in June for the annual “Art In The Park” art gallery on Aug. 23, the Louie Bellson Fest on June 7, a “Block Party” celebration June 19 and an Independence Day event July 3.

