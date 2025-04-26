Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for April 7-20, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Andre L Freeman to Daniel A Huene, 1126 Chestnut Ave., Dixon, $30,000.

Cecilia Ortiz to Nicole Angelette Patino, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-430-013; $42,000.

Robert P Kromm to Richard Hornung, one parcel in Brooklyn Township: 05-17-08-376-002, $75,000.

Candido Guerrero and Elva Guerrero to Carlos Guerrero and Jacob E Guerrero, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-103-012; $0.

Frederick Farms Inc to Grennan Farms LLC, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-16-400-002, $937,000.

Frederick Farms Inc to Grennan Farms LLC, one parcel in Hamilton Township: 09-19-21-200-001, $1,936,000.

Thomas Campbell and Beverly Campbell to Antonio Francisco Rodriguez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-476-019, $24,000.

Karen K Knappmeyer to Sergio Arredondo, 1435 McGirr Road, Franklin Grove, $58,000.

Fifth Third Bank to Mary Younan, 916 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $69,500.

Lonnie H Smith to Mitchell L Atkinson, co-trustee, Lynn Roe, co-trustee, Atkinson Family Trust, Mitchell L Atkinson and Lynn Roe, one parcel in Nelson Township: 15-07-24-300-006, $10,000.

Joseph B Phillips and Jennifer Phillips to Capital Hg LLC, no parcel information provided, $110,000.

Kenneth C Emerson and Melinda M Emerson to Ashley Allison Mcphillips and Mark Thomas Mcphillips, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-32-300-031, $0.

Daniel Truckenbrod to Alexander P Liden and Jeffrey D Nebe, 205 S. John St., Sublette, $208,000.

Ashlyn D Horn to Jason J Rice and Kaeden J Rice, 1209 Washington Ave., C-2, Dixon, $62,000.

Lora M Alexander and Lora Mae Alexander to Kurtis R Kemmerer, 2302 RT 30 West Brooklyn, $15,000.

Quit claim deeds

James J Archer to James J Archer and Dona R Archer, no parcel information available: 20-11-36-200-009 and 20-11-36-200-011, $0.

Douglas Salander and June Salander to Cameron M Mcguire, 331 N. Maple St., Compton, $0.

Daniel Otoole and Mary Otoole to Erin Otoole, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: one parcel in May Township: 13-21-02-327-014; $0.

Michael C Tucker to Kim M Tucker, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-07-03-400-004, $0.

Nancy L Eggers and Michael C Tucker to Kim M Tucker, 1709 Greenwood Lane, Dixon, $0.

Servando Cadenas and Reyna Cadenas to Jose Luis Cadenas and Yolanda Cadenas, 1272 Franklin Road, Amboy, $200,000.

Tina M Kemp to Alexander Nieves, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: one parcel in May Township: 13-21-11-176-022, $15,000.

Keith M Flynn to Keith M Flynn, trustee, and Keith M Flynn Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 19-22-07-351-063, $0.

Deeds in trust

Roger G Sommerville and Marla A Sommerville to Roger G Sommerville, trustee, Roger G Sommerville Revocable Trust, Marla A Sommerville, trustee, and Marla A Sommerville Revocable Trust, two parcels in Sublette Township: 19-22-24-400-013 and 19-22-25-200-005, $0.

Marvin L Gerdes and Hannelore Gerdes to Gerdes Family Trust, Marvin L Gerdes, co-trustee, and Hannelore Gerdes, co-trustee, 1683 Pump Factory Road, Dixon, and 1687 Pump Factory Road, Dixon, $0.

Marin L Gerdes and Hannelore Gerdes to Gerdes Family Trust, Marivn L Gerdes, co-trustee, and Hannelore Gerdes, co-trustee, 1663 Pump Factory Road, Dixon, and 647 Lievan Road, Dixon, $0.

James F Fitzpatrick and Jeanne M Fitzpatrick to James F Fitzpatrick, trustee, James F Fitzpatrick Living Trust No 1, Jeanne M Fitzpatrick, trustee, and Jeanne M Fitzpatrick Living Trust No 1, one parcel in Wyoming Township: 22-18-13-400-002, $0.

Norman G Rice and Linda M Rice to Norman G Rice, trustee, Linda M Rice, trustee, and Rice Family Trust, 1714 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $0.

John V Herrick, co-trustee, Brian J Herrick, co-trustee, and John A Herrick Trust to Brian J Herrick, trustee, Lee County Farm Trust and John A Herrick Trust, five parcels in Wyoming Township: 22-18-01-200-001, 22-18-01-200-002, 22-18-01-200-003, 22-18-01-400-004 and 22-18-01-400-005, $0.

Robert J Sabin and Susan K Carter to Susan K Sabin, co-trustee, Carbin Revocable Trust and Robert J Sabin, co-trustee, 1403 Town Hall Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Trustees deeds

Cindy R Phillips, trustee, and La Vina Marschang Trust to Adam J Henkel and Katie C Henkel, one parcel in Wyoming Township: 1-16-26-100-003, $320,000.

Cindy R Phillips, trustee, and La Vina Marschang Trust to Karen A Henkel, trustee, and Karen A Henkel Revocable Trust, one parcel in Lee Township: 11-16-26-100-003, $320,000.

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Member First Mortgage LLC to Advantage One Credit Union, 210 S. Genesee St., Morrison, $0.

Ronald O Williams and Rebecca L Williams to Somar Bryson and Alma Bryson, 1008 Hilltop Drive, Morrison, $225,000.

Cushing Family LLC to Gregory S Wahl Trust, three parcels on Hahnaman Road in Deer Grove: 23-14-100-004; 23-14-300-001 and 23-14-300-003; $1,950,000.

Paradise Ventures LLC to Jeffrey V Amport, trustee, Kiersten R Amport, trustee, and Mga Joint Trust, three parcels on Orchard Lane, Rock Falls: 16-15-100-018, 16-15-100-023 and 16-15-100-029; $50,000.

Creative Methods Inc to Jeffrey V Amport, trustee, Kiersten R Amport, trustee, and Mga Join Trust, 23120 Orchard Lane, Rock Falls, $890,000.

Sean M Wilson to Larson C Barnett, 1429 10th Ave., Fulton, $144,500.

Scott Kunau to Jolene Klotz, 712 Valley View Drive, Fulton, $259,900.

Clayton Scott and Anita Scott to Juan Casillas Juan Jr, 2204 22nd Ave., Sterling, $140,000.

Michael D Taylor and Maria Taylor to Eric Ray Nicklaus and Billie Nicklaus, 19656 Pennington Road, Sterling, $350,000.

Frank F Delgado and Alexander L Delgado to Joel Fargher, one parcel on Wallace Street in Sterling: 11-28-107-003, $7,000.

River Citys Rentals LLC to American Way Storage LLC, 619 16th Place, Fulton, and 21448 Waller Road, Fulton, $575,000.

Hoffman Brothers Partnership to 3309 W. Rock Falls Road LLC, 3307 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $165,000.

Donald C Golden and Brandi J Hess to Braden M Housenga, 306 Tree Lane, Prophetstown, $165,000.

Kourtney E Mckenna to Michael Fowkes, 1210 2nd Ave., Sterling, $92,500.

David Olyn Mccrady and Patricia Mccrady to Blake J Denning, 27920 Knief Road, Rock Falls, $40,000.

Bradley R Free to J&b Investments LLC and J&b Investments LLC, 2202 Locust St., Sterling, $120,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Dylan Smith, 815 16th Ave., Fulton, $120,000.

Jason P Berning and Kathleen A Berning to Spenelli Properties LLC, 803 1st Ave., Sterling, $92,000.

Linda L Stefanich to Jesus Colon and Jesus Colon Jr., 1005 W. 7th St., Sterling, $60,000.

Ed W Pyrek to George Dogandjiev, 208 E. 12th St., Sterling, $77,500.

John P Wright to Nicole L Olinger and Gabriel M Olinger, 4430 Smit Road, Prophetstown, $2,000.

Quit claim deeds

Samantha J Mitchell and Samantha J Mitchell and Austin Webb, 6480 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $0.

Victoria L Siperly to Victoria L Siperly and Jennifer M Lench, 109 Galt Road, Galt, $0.

Melissa J Williams to Thomas A Williams, 11350 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $0.

Melissa J Williams to Thomas A Williams, two parcels on Lyndon Road, Morrison: 03-15-300-013 and 03-22-100-012; $0.

Door Creek Construction Of Illinois LLC to 1604 Regan LLC, 11-31-151-005, $0.

Rusty C Baker and Olivia Baker to Rusty C Baker, 109 17th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

William J Mckeown Family Trust and William Joseph Mckeown, trustee, to The Archaeological Conservancy, two parcels on Pennington Road, Sterling: 11-04-300-004 and 11-04-300-008, $50,000.

Deed

Rachel M Henson, formerly known as Rachel M Dorner, to Charles M Padalino Living Trust and Suzanne Padalino Living Trust, 1401 Ave A, Rock Falls, $110,000.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Paul F Siembida, Linda K Siembida Shuman and Linda K Shuman Siembida to William B Pope Jr and Lianne M Halling, 905 N. Monongahela Drive, Dixon, $316,500.

Byron Public Library District to People Of The State Of Illinois and Department Of Transportation, 100 S. Washington St., Byron, $910.

Diamond Petroleum Systems Inc to We Care Pregnancy Center, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-13-479-002, $105,000.

Brady A Meyer and Alayna R Meyer to Christopher Ryan Balderas and Sarah Marie Reavis, 109 W. Meadows Court, Forreston, $234,500.

Greener Grass Investments LLC to Edward Hoffman, 102 Main St., Leaf River, $78,000.

W Douglas Kunce and Sandra K Kunce to Kevin S Watson and Heather F Watson, 6676 N. Stillman Road, Stillman Valley, $339,500.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Saul Valdez, 206 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $284,120.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Timothy Stager and Mary Stager, 202 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $312,450.

Nitram Properties Inc to Garrett Marquand Glosser and Lynsay Monroe Humpage, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-02-178-006, $27,500.

Terry Grace, Gina Hartlieb, Georgena Hartilieb, Gloria Osmer and Mary Beth Oswalt to Christopher J Person, one parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-02-200-009, $297,000.

Quit claim deeds

Chad Jackson and Shari Jackson to Chad W. Jackson, trustee, Chad W. Jackson Tr, Shari R Jackson, trustee, and Shari R Jackson Tr, 24-12-101-009, $0.

Josefina S Mounts to Rodolfo Ron Hernandez III, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-24-340-002, $238,000.

Kevin Horstman to Jessica Horstman, 6127 N. Oak Drive, Byron, $0.

Juan Carlos Munoz Gtonzalez, Jessica L Munoz Gonzalez and Jessica L Young to Juan Carlos Munoz Gonzalez, 723 Oxford Drive, Byron, $0.

Jeannie M Heng, Jeanie M Heng, Charles E Heng Jr and Charles E Heng to Charles E Heng and Jeanie M Heng, 110 E. Oakwood Drive, Byron, $0.

Carol Sue Battenberg to Carol S Battenberg, trustee, and Carol S Battenberg Lv Tr, one parcel in Byron Township: 04-01-200-001 and 05-06-100-001, $0.

Gregory C Lower, trustee, Thomas P Lower, trustee, and Charlotte A Lower Tr to Paul I Lower, trustee, and Paul I Lower Tr, 1809 Westgate Court, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

William J Krall Sr, trustee, Rosalie K Krall, trustee, and Krall Family Tr to William J Krall Jr and John C Krall, 9347 N Spirea Ct, Byron, $0.

William J Krall Sr, trustee, Rosalie K Krall, trustee, and Krall Family Tr to William J Krall Jr and John C Krall, 122 N. Lincoln St, Byron, $0.

William J Krall Sr, trustee, Rosalie K Krall, trustee, and Krall Family Tr to William J Krall Jr and John C Krall, one parcel on Blackhawk Drive, Byron: 05-31-252-009 and 805 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $0.

William J Krall Sr, trustee, Rosalie K Krall, trustee, and Krall Family Tr to William J Krall Jr and John C Krall, 116 N. Lincoln St., Byron, $0.

William J Krall Sr, trustee, Rosalie K Krall, trustee, and Krall Family Tr to William J Krall Jr and John C Krall, 115 N. Lincoln St., Byron, $0.

Tamara L Hemenway, trustee, and James L Marx Declartion Tr to Ed Junction Management LLC, 14499 E IL Rt 72, Monroe Center, $370,000.

Dorothy A O’connor Tr1, Dorothy A O’connor, trustee, and James T O’connor Tr1 to Dorothy A O’connor, 11274 W. Pines Road, Polo, $0.

Glen Golz, trustee, and Anita L Darling Tr101 to Chase L Holmes, 17810 E IL Rte 72, Monroe Center, $160,000.

Deeds in trust

Clifford A Freeman and Joan R Freeman to Joan R Freeman, trustee, and Joan R Freeman Rev Tr, 7390 N. River Road, Byron, $0.