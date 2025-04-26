Letter: Lawmakers must protect Medicaid and our communities by rejecting damaging cuts

In the United States and in Illinois, 40% of births are covered by Medicaid. During my time working in Dixon, I saw how dependent my patients and community are on Medicaid.

Rural healthcare is a complex ecosystem, and Medicaid serves as its critical support system, particularly for women and children.

In our area, nearly half of our patients depend on Medicaid. I’ve witnessed countless stories that highlight Medicaid’s profound impact – for instance, a young mother who delivered premature twins. Without expanded Medicaid coverage, she would have been abandoned at her most vulnerable moment as she struggled with postpartum depression and intensive medical care for her newborns.

The true power of Medicaid lies in its ability to provide comprehensive care extending beyond a single medical event. I have treated patients with critical health conditions during pregnancy that would have gone undetected without consistent medical access.

Due to Medicaid coverage, these patients had access to continued care for these newly identified chronic conditions.

Medicaid’s importance transcends individual patient stories. It is the economic lifeline for rural hospitals operating on razor-thin margins.

As more labor and delivery units close across Illinois and the nation, Medicaid represents a crucial stabilizing force.

The stakes are simple: Without Medicaid, we risk both the health of our neighbors and the entire fabric of rural healthcare infrastructure. I urge lawmakers to protect Medicaid and our communities by rejecting damaging cuts.

Dr. Christine Doyle, Dixon