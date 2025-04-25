Dixon’s Jenna Harrison sets freshman scoring record: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls soccer

Dixon 5, Winnebago 0: Freshman Jenna Harrison scored three goals to break the freshman scoring record in the win. She scored her 33rd goal of the season, breaking her older sister Taylor’s record of 30. Leah Stees and Rachel Lance also scored goals for the Duchesses and Micki Worrell had three assists.

Softball

Rock Falls 3, Winnebago 2: Jeslyn Krueger knocked in Hadley Osborne for the walk-off hit in Big Northern Conference play. Zoey Silva pitched a complete game for the Rockets, striking out eight and allowing one earned run on nine hits and a walk.

Sterling 9, Quincy 2: Lily Martinez hit a grand slam and pitched a complete game at Quincy in Western Big 6 Conference action. Marley Sechrest and Kaity Taylor (two RBIs) each had three hits for the Warriors (11-4, 6-1).

Dixon 10, Rockford Lutheran 3: Dixon had 14 hits and held the Crusaders to just two hits in the road win. Allie Abell had three hits and got the win after pitching four scoreless innings. Taylor Frost had a triple and pitched three innings without an earned run allowed.

Newman 15, Hall 4 (6 inn.): The Comets bounced back from Monday’s 10-5 loss to Hall as they tallied 13 hits in the road win. Anna Propheter led the team with five RBIs, Gianna Vance had three and Kaylee Benyo had three. Newman also drew seven walks. Vance got the win with eight strikeouts and one earned run allowed.

Fulton 11, River Ridge-Scales Mound 1 (5 inn.): Kylie Smither hit two home runs and had five RBIs in the road win. Jessa Read had six strikeouts in the circle while not allowing an earned run. She allowed just three hits with one walk.

Morrison 4, Eastland 1: Bella Duncan had 17 strikeouts in seven innings without allowing an earned run, holding Eastland to just three hits and no walks. Elle Milnes had two solo home runs for the Fillies.

Oregon 11, Genoa-Kingston 8: Oregon held on for the BNC road win as Ella Dannhon led the Hawks with four RBIs and a home run. Brooke Halverson got the win in relief after allowing one earned run in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

Princeton 9, Erie-Prophetstown 5: Princeton pulled away after E-P led 5-2 after four innings. Alyssah Padia and Wynn Renkes each had two hits for the Panthers.

Polo 8, Amboy 7: The Marcos got their first win of the season after resuming play from the previous matchup. Cheyenna Wilkins had two hits, two RBIs and pitched 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Cam Jones got the final seven outs as all of Amboy’s runs were unearned.

Polo 8, Amboy 5: Polo grabbed a road win after scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning. Cheyenna Wilkins had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Marcos. Wilkins got the win in the circle after pitching five innings with seven strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs allowed. Leah Tobin also had two RBIs for Polo. Kiera Karlson led Amboy with two RBIs and stole two bases.

Milledgeville 13, Ashton-Franklin Center 1 (6 inn.): Kendra Kingsby doubled, tripled and had three RBIs for the Missiles in the road win. Kendra Hutchison added three hits and two RBIs, Elaina Pilgrim knocked in three more and Megan Schenck pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts for Milledgeville. Natalee VanNatta had two of A-FC’s six hits.

Durand 7, Forreston 1: Caroline Bawinkel had two of Forreston’s five hits in the road setback.

Baseball

Newman 6, Hall 1: Newman pulled away with five runs in the top of the sixth in the Three Rivers East win. Chase Decker had a home run and two RBIs for the Comets (14-2-1, 5-0).

Rock Falls 15, Genoa-Kingston 3 (5 inn.): Carter Hunter led the Rockets with a home run and four RBIs as Rock Falls tallied 12 hits. AJ Moore chipped in with three RBIs and Ethan Moeller had two in the BNC home win.

Amboy 6, Polo 1: Amboy out-hit Polo 12-2 in the home win as Rylan McNinch led the way with three RBIs and Quinn Leffelman had two doubles and a single. Carson Barlow pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Amboy also beat Polo 14-10 to finish Tuesday’s suspended matchup.

Fulton 9, River Ridge-Scales Mound 1: The Steamers had 12 hits and held RR-SM to three in the road win. Braeden Brennan and Chase Dykstra each had three RBIs for Fulton.

Forreston 5, Dakota 2: Brendan Greenfield had a triple and two RBIs in Forreston’s road win. Greenfield got the win on the mound after pitching six innings, striking out six and allowing just one earned run.

Bureau Valley 8, Galva 0: Logan Philhower pitched five innings with nine strikeouts to get the win, also knocking in two runs at the plate.

Princeton 3, E-P 0: Princeton’s Jordan Reinhardt pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and no walks, scattering seven hits as E-P fell at home. Eli Heyvaert had two hits for the Panthers.

Eastland 6, Morrison 1: Eastland’s Brayden Jackson had two hits and three stolen bases in the home win as Hunter Miller pitched 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts.

A-FC 2, Milledgeville 0: A-FC’s Caleb Thomas pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, two hits and two walks allowed at home.