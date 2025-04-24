Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on homeschool bill, Sterling news and more

A woman holds a sign in the Statehouse to oppose a bill relating to homeschooling. (Jade Aubrey)

Read the transcript from our April 23 edition of Talk-Line: Brandon Clark from the Shaw Local News Network discusses a controversial homeschool bill trying to be passed through the Illinois legislature, plus more from Sterling.

Also discussed: A CGH Hospital union presentation at the Sterling City Council meeting Monday, a local military couple serving overseas as fighter pilots, work on a new wastewater plant for Sterling and an iconic Dixon bakery and a book written on its history.

