Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on homeschool bill, Sterling news and more

Read the transcript from our April 23 edition of Talk-Line: Brandon Clark from the Shaw Local News Network discusses a controversial homeschool bill trying to be passed through the Illinois legislature, plus more from Sterling.
Also discussed: A CGH Hospital union presentation at the Sterling City Council meeting Monday, a local military couple serving overseas as fighter pilots, work on a new wastewater plant for Sterling and an iconic Dixon bakery and a book written on its history.
