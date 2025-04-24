Rochelle man sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender

OREGON – A Rochelle man was sentenced to three years in prison for again failing to register as a sex offender.

Hector Losoya, 57, was sentenced through a plea agreement April 16 after pleading guilty to a 2023 charge of not registering with the Rochelle Police Department.

Ogle County Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten said Losoya had failed to reregister with the police department as part of the conditions of a 1989 criminal sexual assault conviction.

In Illinois, a convicted sex offender must register with the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction where they reside.

According to the Illinois State Police, “An offender must register any and all places he or she resides for a period of three or more days in a calendar year. If an offender changes his or her address, he or she must inform the local law enforcement agency in which they reside of the move, and the law enforcement agency in which they are moving to within three days of that move.”

“He [Losoya] has failed to register numerous times,” Leisten told Judge Anthony Peska.

Court records show that Losoya was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after a 1989 conviction for sexual assault. Since his release, Losoya has faced numerous charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

During Losoya’s sentencing hearing, Ogle County Public Defender Kathleen Isley said a plea agreement had been reached where Losoya would serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and receive credit for 10 days served in custody on the current charge. She said he will have to serve at least 50% of that sentence, then be subject to 12 months mandatory supervision upon his release.

When asked by Peska if he had anything he wanted to say before being sentenced, Losoya replied “No, judge.”