Serenity Hospice and Home, SVCC Impact Program among Sterling Federal Bank charity contest winners

Brittlyn Whitman, a member of the SVCC Impact program, volunteers Monday, July 22, 2024 for the annual Rotary Broil and Boil Lunch. Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program was awarded a $10,000 second-place prize in Sterling Federal Bank's eighth annual Employee Charity Challenge. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — Sterling Federal Bank has announced the winners of its eighth annual Employee Charity Challenge.

Held throughout March, the long-running contest encourages Sterling Federal employees to nominate and select local charities for a chance to receive financial support.

This year, a total of $50,000 was distributed to several charitable organizations, with the top three winners receiving substantial monetary awards. They are:

$20,000 grand prize: Serenity Hospice & Home

$10,000 second-place prize: Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program

$5,000 third-place prize: Gaffey Home Care - Hospice Foundation

Additionally, the following organizations each received $1,000 for their service and commitment to the community:

Community Christmas for Children

Empowerment Through Sports

Good Fellows

Hope Cancer Wellness

Mt. Morris Loaves & Fish

Sauk Valley Food Bank

Victory Center

“Our employees are our boots on the ground in each of our communities so it only makes sense that they would choose the charities that participate in this wonderful event,” Dean Ahlers, president & CEO of Sterling Federal Bank, said in a news release. “Sterling Federal Bank has a long history of servicing the local communities it represents. Our employees’ willingness to give of their time, talent, and treasure never ceases to amaze me.”