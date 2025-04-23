Dixon Stage Left auditions set for April 27, 28

Dixon Stage Left has moved from around the corner to the new location at 105 S. Peoria Ave. in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Dixon Stage Left is gearing up for its 2025 Spring season.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer or simply passionate about the arts, this is your chance to shine on stage.

Auditions are open for all roles. These auditions are open call - no experience, training or professional materials are required. Be prepared to read from a script.

Auditions are held at Dixon Stage Left, 105 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. They will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 27, and 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 28.

Shows include:

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre: “A Bullet for the Boss”; eight rehearsals, performances on June 6, 7 and 8 at Lena’s Social Club. There are seven roles: four adult males and three adult females.

Reader’s Theatre: “Grandmother’s Shiv”; eight rehearsals, performances on July 26 and 27 at The Next Picture Show. No memorization is required for Reader’s Theatre. There are nine roles: four adult males, one male teen, three adult females and one female teen.

For more information, go to https://dixonstageleft.org and click on Auditions.