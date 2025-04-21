Multiple police agencies will train April 21 at Dixon’s Jefferson School

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department will conduct a training event from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, April 21, at Jefferson Elementary School, 800 Fourth Ave.

This training event is a multi-agency exercise that will include several other local first responders and agencies, according to a news release. Training signs will be posted in the area and the departments are asking the public to stay away from the school while training is conducted.

Normal traffic flow will remain open on Fourth Avenue and the surrounding streets.