April 21, 2025
Multiple police agencies will train April 21 at Dixon’s Jefferson School

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon police squad car is parked at the headquarters for police and fire.

Dixon police squad car (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department will conduct a training event from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, April 21, at Jefferson Elementary School, 800 Fourth Ave.

This training event is a multi-agency exercise that will include several other local first responders and agencies, according to a news release. Training signs will be posted in the area and the departments are asking the public to stay away from the school while training is conducted.

Normal traffic flow will remain open on Fourth Avenue and the surrounding streets.

DixonDixon Police Department
