Whiteside Area Career Center selects 7 students of the month

STERLING – The Whiteside Area Career Center has announced its list of students of the month for March. They are:

Tyler Zepezauer, a senior at Dixon High School, computer technology. He is the son of Christina Zepezauer.

Ryan Welty, a junior at Newman High School, health occupations. He is the son of Anthony and Beth Welty.

Rowyn Mix, a Prophetstown High School senior, culinary arts. He is the son of Jon and Megan Mix.

Grant Hartman. a Sterling High School junior, auto technology. He is the son of Nathan and Camilla Hartman.

Kenda Hutchison, a Milledgeville High School senior, early childhood education. Hutchison is the daughter of Rick and Jessica Hutchison.

Ayden Willstead, an Ashton-Franklin Center senior, digital media Arts. He is the son of Brian and Tiffany Willstead.

Nathan Webster, a Forreston High School senior, auto technology II. He is the son of Daniel and Sharon Webster.