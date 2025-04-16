April 16, 2025
Whiteside Area Career Center selects 7 students of the month

By Charlene Bielema
Whiteside Area Career Center

Whiteside Area Career Center (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING – The Whiteside Area Career Center has announced its list of students of the month for March. They are:

  • Tyler Zepezauer, a senior at Dixon High School, computer technology. He is the son of Christina Zepezauer.
  • Ryan Welty, a junior at Newman High School, health occupations. He is the son of Anthony and Beth Welty.
  • Rowyn Mix, a Prophetstown High School senior, culinary arts. He is the son of Jon and Megan Mix.
  • Grant Hartman. a Sterling High School junior, auto technology. He is the son of Nathan and Camilla Hartman.
  • Kenda Hutchison, a Milledgeville High School senior, early childhood education. Hutchison is the daughter of Rick and Jessica Hutchison.
  • Ayden Willstead, an Ashton-Franklin Center senior, digital media Arts. He is the son of Brian and Tiffany Willstead.
  • Nathan Webster, a Forreston High School senior, auto technology II. He is the son of Daniel and Sharon Webster.
