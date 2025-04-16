Fire damages vacant Sterling house, state fire marshal called in to investigate

STERLING – The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the scene of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a vacant Sterling house.

A 911 call at 9:11 a.m. led to the dispatch of Sterling and Rock Falls firefighters, CGH EMS and Sterling police for a possible structure fire at 501 Avenue B, Sterling.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the front of a vacant, multistory residential home. The fire was brought under control quickly, and a search for potential occupants was completed throughout the structure, according to a news release.

No one was killed or injured in the fire, Sterling Deputy Fire Chief David Northcutt said Wednesday afternoon.

Sterling police detectives and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation. Milledgeville and Dixon Rural firefighters and Sterling Code Enforcement personnel assisted at the scene.