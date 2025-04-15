The 2024-25 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Girls Basketball Team

First team
Madison Austin, Sterling, sr., F: The SVM Girls Basketball Player of the Year was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State first-team pick and Illinois Media second-teamer in Class 3A after eclipsing 1,000 career points, helping Sterling win its first sectional title since 2007 and winning a program-record 30 games. An Illinois State recruit, the Western Big 6 Conference co-MVP and all-conference first-team pick averaged 16 points on 58% shooting, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots per game.
Joslynn James, Sterling, so., G: Averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.9 assists per game. All-Big 6 first-team and IBCA All-State third-team selection. Led sectional championship team with 127 steals, 105 assists and hit 71 of 172 3-pointers (41%).
Camrynn Jones, Polo, jr., G: Averaged team-high 17.9 points and 7.1 assists with 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 3 steals per game. Unanimous All-NUIC South first-team pick, IBCA All-State special mention and Illinois Media All-State honorable mention in Class 1A. Eclipsed 1,000 points this season as Polo’s career scoring leader.
Camryn Veltrop, Morrison, sr., C: Averaged an area-high 20.5 points on 66% shooting, 11.9 rebounds, 4.4 blocks and 1.5 steals in 13 games due to a broken finger. All-NUIC South first-team selection, IBCA All-State special mention and Illinois Media All-State honorable mention. Only Morrison player, boy or girl, to eclipse 1,000 career points and rebounds. Finished with a school-record 1,686 points and 1,024 rebounds. Second in career blocks with 341.
Hallie Williamson, Dixon, sr., F: Averaged a team-high 14 points with 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. All-Big Northern Conference first-team pick and IBCA All-State special mention in Class 3A. Lincoln University (Missouri) recruit, helped Duchesses reach supersectional.
Second team
Reese Dambman, Dixon, jr., G: Averaged 12 points, three rebounds and two assists per game. All-BNC second-team selection.
Olivia Klinefelter, sr., Eastland, F: Averaged 15 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.3 assists per game. Northwest Upstate Illini Conference South MVP and unanimous all-conference first-team selection for the league champions.
Gisselle Martin, Newman, fr., F: Averaged 14.7 points, 4 steals, 8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Unanimous All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference East first-team selection.
Ahmyrie McGown, Dixon, so., G: Averaged 10 points and led the team with 8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per contest. All-BNC first-team selection.
Aniyah Sarver, Oregon, jr., F: Averaged 12 points per game, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals. All-BNC honorable mention.
Third team
Miley Bickett, Rock Falls, fr., G: All-BNC honorable mention averaged 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Libby Endress, Bureau Valley, so., G: Averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. All-Lincoln Trail Conference second-team selection.
Lucy Oetting, Newman, jr., F: Averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals.
Addison Pertel, Amboy, sr., G: Averaged 10.7 points, 3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Unanimous All-NUIC South first-team pick and IBCA All-State special mention.
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy, sr., G: Averaged 8.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.2 steals per game. Unanimous All-NUIC South first-team pick and IBCA All-State special mention.
Honorable mention
Amboy: Bella Yanos, Emily Sachs
Ashton-Franklin Center: Audree Dorn
Bureau Valley: Brooke Helms
Dixon: Morgan Hargrave, McKenzie Toms
Eastland: Morgan McCullough, Sienna Peterson
Erie-Prophetstown: Aubrey Huisman
Fulton: Haley Smither, Kylie Smither
Milledgeville: Addison Janssen, Loren Meiners
Morrison: Kaylee Pruis
Newman: Elaina Allen, Brooklyn Smith
Oregon: Ella Dannhorn
Polo: Carlee Grobe, Laynie Mandrell, Katelyn Rockwood, Leah Tobin
Rock Falls: Elizabeth Lombardo
Sterling: Delali Amankwa, Nia Harris, Jae James