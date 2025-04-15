The 2024-25 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Sterling’s Madison Austin puts up a shot against Dixon in Feb., 2025, during the Class 3A girls Sectional title at Rockford Boylan High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

First team

Madison Austin, Sterling, sr., F: The SVM Girls Basketball Player of the Year was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State first-team pick and Illinois Media second-teamer in Class 3A after eclipsing 1,000 career points, helping Sterling win its first sectional title since 2007 and winning a program-record 30 games. An Illinois State recruit, the Western Big 6 Conference co-MVP and all-conference first-team pick averaged 16 points on 58% shooting, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots per game.

Joslynn James, Sterling, so., G: Averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.9 assists per game. All-Big 6 first-team and IBCA All-State third-team selection. Led sectional championship team with 127 steals, 105 assists and hit 71 of 172 3-pointers (41%).

Camrynn Jones, Polo, jr., G: Averaged team-high 17.9 points and 7.1 assists with 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 3 steals per game. Unanimous All-NUIC South first-team pick, IBCA All-State special mention and Illinois Media All-State honorable mention in Class 1A. Eclipsed 1,000 points this season as Polo’s career scoring leader.

Camryn Veltrop, Morrison, sr., C: Averaged an area-high 20.5 points on 66% shooting, 11.9 rebounds, 4.4 blocks and 1.5 steals in 13 games due to a broken finger. All-NUIC South first-team selection, IBCA All-State special mention and Illinois Media All-State honorable mention. Only Morrison player, boy or girl, to eclipse 1,000 career points and rebounds. Finished with a school-record 1,686 points and 1,024 rebounds. Second in career blocks with 341.

Hallie Williamson, Dixon, sr., F: Averaged a team-high 14 points with 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. All-Big Northern Conference first-team pick and IBCA All-State special mention in Class 3A. Lincoln University (Missouri) recruit, helped Duchesses reach supersectional.

Second team

Reese Dambman, Dixon, jr., G: Averaged 12 points, three rebounds and two assists per game. All-BNC second-team selection.

Olivia Klinefelter, sr., Eastland, F: Averaged 15 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.3 assists per game. Northwest Upstate Illini Conference South MVP and unanimous all-conference first-team selection for the league champions.

Gisselle Martin, Newman, fr., F: Averaged 14.7 points, 4 steals, 8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Unanimous All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference East first-team selection.

Ahmyrie McGown, Dixon, so., G: Averaged 10 points and led the team with 8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per contest. All-BNC first-team selection.

Aniyah Sarver, Oregon, jr., F: Averaged 12 points per game, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals. All-BNC honorable mention.

Third team

Miley Bickett, Rock Falls, fr., G: All-BNC honorable mention averaged 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Libby Endress, Bureau Valley, so., G: Averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. All-Lincoln Trail Conference second-team selection.

Lucy Oetting, Newman, jr., F: Averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals.

Addison Pertel, Amboy, sr., G: Averaged 10.7 points, 3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Unanimous All-NUIC South first-team pick and IBCA All-State special mention.

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy, sr., G: Averaged 8.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.2 steals per game. Unanimous All-NUIC South first-team pick and IBCA All-State special mention.

Honorable mention

Amboy: Bella Yanos, Emily Sachs

Ashton-Franklin Center: Audree Dorn

Bureau Valley: Brooke Helms

Dixon: Morgan Hargrave, McKenzie Toms

Eastland: Morgan McCullough, Sienna Peterson

Erie-Prophetstown: Aubrey Huisman

Fulton: Haley Smither, Kylie Smither

Milledgeville: Addison Janssen, Loren Meiners

Morrison: Kaylee Pruis

Newman: Elaina Allen, Brooklyn Smith

Oregon: Ella Dannhorn

Polo: Carlee Grobe, Laynie Mandrell, Katelyn Rockwood, Leah Tobin

Rock Falls: Elizabeth Lombardo

Sterling: Delali Amankwa, Nia Harris, Jae James