Former NBA player arrested in Lee County on Texas warrant for felony domestic violence

DIXON – A former professional basketball player has been taken into custody in Lee County on a felony arrest warrant from Texas accusing him of domestic violence.

Luther Head was taken into custody in Lee County by Illinois State Police, Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra said.

Head, 42, appeared before Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert on Thursday via a video call, with his bond set at $25,000.

A warrant for his arrest on one count of continuous violence against the family was issued Sept. 18, 2024, in Tarrant County, Texas, according to court documents.

Unless his bond is posted, he will remain in the Lee County Jail. A status hearing for his extradition to Texas is set for 8:30 a.m. April 17.

Head, who went to high school at Manley Academy in Chicago, was a four-year player at the University of Illinois. As a senior, he was a second team All-American for the Illinois team that was ranked No. 1 for most of the season and reached the Final Four before losing to North Carolina in the national championship game.

Head was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 24th overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft. He played for six seasons in the NBA with the Rockets, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.