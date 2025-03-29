Demolition begins on former Polo school

A basketball backboard and hoop sits outside in a parking lot as workers from Fischer Excavating of Freeport demolish the north part of the Congress School, 208 N. Congress Ave., on Friday, March 28, 2025 in Polo. Demolition of the older, larger portion of the building has tentatively been set to begin Monday. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – Crews have begun tearing down a historic but dilapidated school building in Polo.

Workers from Fischer Excavating of Freeport began demolishing the north section of Congress School, 208 N. Congress Ave., on Thursday. Demolition of the older, larger portion of the building has been tentatively set for Monday.

On Friday, a steady stream of onlookers drove by the demolition area while others stopped to watch the process from nearby yards.

An old white basketball backboard and hoop was one of two removed from what once was the school’s gym in the newer addition on the building’s north side. Large sections of steel supports were pulled from the pile of rubble and placed on the north parking lot.

A worker for Fischer said larger equipment would be brought in Monday to start demolishing the original three-story section.

The Polo City Council voted unanimously March 12 to demolish the school, citing potential liability issues and a public safety risk. The building had not been used as a school for many years and has since sat vacant.

“The city of Polo is taking action to address a growing safety concern regarding the old Congress School building,” the city announced. “Unfortunately, the structure has become a target for break-ins, creating a serious liability and public safety risk. After careful consideration and a public meeting, we have declared this an emergency and will be moving forward with its demolition.

“In the coming weeks, Fischer Excavating will begin tearing down the building to ensure the safety of our community. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve our city.”

The city purchased the towering vacant building in August 2023 for $15,000. In October 2024, council members unanimously voted to accept a $66,900 bid from Husar Abatement LTD of Franklin Park to abate asbestos in the original portion of the school that was built in 1899.

The building and its two parking lots take up the east side of the 200 block of North Congress Avenue.

According to March 12 meeting minutes, Public Works Director Kendall Kyker told the council that when he let Husar Abatement in to remove the asbestos, he had to remove all the boards that had been put on the doors to prevent people from getting in.

After Husar Abatement left, Kyker said the boards were not immediately reinstalled, and he later noticed that several windows had been broken and there was evidence that people had been inside the school.

The doors were boarded again, but Kyker told the board that he was concerned people would continue to try to break into the school, creating a potential liability issue for the city.

Attorney Tom Suits agreed that the building posed a safety concern because of its dilapidated condition. The city approved a bid from Fischer Excavating to demolish the building for $230,000.

Because asbestos abatement already happened at the building, the city was required to give the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency a 10-day notice before the building could be demolished.