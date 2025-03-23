Two firefighters hurt while battling Carroll County grassfire; one in serious condition

LANARK — Two firefighters were injured Saturday afternoon while battling a grassfire near Chadwick.

Lanark firefighters Dominic Geerts and Tyler Weber suffered injuries while fighting a grassfire at 21468 Shibley Road, Chadwick, according to a news release. Lanark firefighters were called to that address shortly before 2:30 p.m. as part of a mutual-aid request.

Geerts was airlifted from the scene by OSF Life Flight and transported to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. As of 2 p.m Sunday, Geerts had undergone several surgeries and was listed in serious condition, according to the release.

Weber was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was scheduled to be released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.