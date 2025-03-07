Police investigating discovery of body at property east of Oregon

Several law enforcement vehicles, including the Ogle County Sheriff's Department's Mobile Command Center, were at a home at 4165 E. Illinois 64, about three miles east of Oregon, on Friday, March 7, 2025. Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said his office responded to the scene after receiving a report of deceased person. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Ogle County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body at 4165 E. Route 64, about 3½ miles east of Oregon.

Several law enforcement vehicles, the sheriff’s office’s mobile command center and a vehicle from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal were among the vehicles seen along the driveway leading to the home.

Several law enforcement vehicles could be seen at a home at 4165 E. Route 64, about 3.5 miles east of Oregon, on Friday, March 7, 2025. Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said his office is investigating the report of a body found at that location. (Earleen Hinton)

“On March 7, at about 9:59 a.m., the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a deceased person located in the 4000 block of East Illinois Route 64 in rural Oregon,” Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a news release. “As of 2:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office remains on scene investigating the incident.”

VanVickle said an autopsy would be performed on the body Monday. No other details were available Friday afternoon.