Police investigating discovery of body at property east of Oregon

OREGON – Ogle County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body at 4165 E. Route 64, about 3½ miles east of Oregon.
Several law enforcement vehicles, the sheriff’s office’s mobile command center and a vehicle from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal were among the vehicles seen along the driveway leading to the home.
“On March 7, at about 9:59 a.m., the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a deceased person located in the 4000 block of East Illinois Route 64 in rural Oregon,” Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a news release. “As of 2:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office remains on scene investigating the incident.”
VanVickle said an autopsy would be performed on the body Monday. No other details were available Friday afternoon.