State Sen. Arellano launches mobile constituent services in 37th District

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, has announced the launch of his mobile constituent services initiative in the 37th Senate District. (Photo provided by the Office of state Sen. Li Arellano Jr.)

DIXON — State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, has announced the launch of his mobile constituent services initiative in the 37th Senate District that will start in March.

“The 37th District includes all or parts of 12 counties, and my team and I have made it a top priority to be accessible to constituents throughout the district,” Arellano said. “During these events, my staff will be available to assist with any state-related issues you may have. As a state office, we have the ability to connect directly with state agencies to provide assistance in any way possible.”

Mobile constituent services schedule

Tuesday, March 4

Winifred Knox Memorial Library, 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove, 10 a.m. to noon.

Mills Petrie Library, 701 N. First St., Ashton, 1-3 p.m.

Flagg-Rochelle Public Library, 619 Fourth Ave., Rochelle, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11

Polo Public Library, 302 W. Mason St., Polo, 10 a.m. to noon.

Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling, 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18

Schmaling Memorial Public Library, 501 10th Ave., Fulton, noon to 2 p.m.

Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. , Morrison, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25

Henry C. Adams Memorial Library, 209 W. Third St., Prophetstown, 1-3 p.m.

Erie Public Library, 802 Eighth Ave., Erie, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

If you are unable to attend during the listed hours, call Arellano’s office at 779-251-5003 or visit www.SenatorLi.com for assistance.

Arellano’s district includes all or parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Henry, La Salle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Peoria, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties.