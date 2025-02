The Dixon Executive Director Darren Mangler (left), theater manager Tori Highley, technical manager Scott Shipp, historian Tom Wadsworth and councilman Mike Venier talk about the recent renovations Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, and the upcoming reopening of The Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — After months of closure and a $1.2 million renovation, The Dixon: Historic Theatre will reopen March 2, 2025, with the Broadway show “Spamilton.”

Theater manager Tori Highley (left), councilman Mike Venier, technical manager Scott Shipp and executive director Darren Mangler. (Alex T. Paschal)

On the outside, roof work, tuck pointing and a drainage issue were fixed. Inside, plaster was repaired, the ceiling, walls and boxes were painted, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathrooms installed and the brass railings polished.

New concession areas and digital screens have also been added for the experience.