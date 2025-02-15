Education notes: Sauk Valley-area students named to Drake University dean’s, president’s lists

DES MOINES, Iowa – Drake University recently announced its dean’s and president’s lists for the fall semester.
Students named to the dean’s list received a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The president’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 4.0.
Sauk Valley-area students named to the lists include:
- Amboy: Matthew Dinwiddie, Zimpleman College of Business, president’s list
- Dixon: Samantha Tourtillott, College of Arts and Sciences, dean’s list
- Polo: Anna Faivre, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, dean’s list
- Prophetstown: William Hamerlinck, Zimpleman College of Business, dean’s list
- Sterling: Tristin Turner, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, president’s list
Iowa State University announces fall dean’s list
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.
The dean’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The students also must have carried at least 12 graded course work credit hours.
Local students named to the dean’s list include:
- Bradford: Connor Scott, Carli Wright
- Byron: Eric Detig, Shannon McHale, Reece Pruett, Holland Reynolds
- Davis Junction: Carson Engelkes
- DeKalb: Mateo Hughes
- Dixon: Ana Jungerman, Marcus Williams, Quinten Williams
- Erie: Mya Jones
- Fenton: Erin Ashdown
- Fulton: Madyson Luskey
- Lee: Lucas Woodbury
- Lindenwood: Jack Richolson
- Monroe Center: Adam Goelitz
- Morrison: Anna Mickley
- Mount Morris: Andrew McKanna
- Ohio: Troy Anderson, Sean Fitzpatrick
- Oregon: Valerie Nyderek
- Polo: Molly Blum, Nicole Boelens, Harper Clark, Abigail Gorzny, Lane Hopkins
- Princeton: Jillian Cihocki
- Rochelle: Grant Messer
- Rock Falls: Catherine Haenni, Gavin Sands, Rais Tefiku
- Savanna: Alice Coats
- Sheffield: Meghan Kalapp
- Sterling: Koda Brininger, Shannon Kelly
- Stillman Valley: Jenna Shelburne
- Walnut: Kile Egan, Blake Helms
- Wyanet: Elizabeth Backer, Makenna Maupin
Trinity Christian College releases fall dean’s list
PALOS HEIGHTS – Trinity Christian College recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.
The dean’s list honors student with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The students also earned 12 or more grade point credits.
Sauk Valley-area students named to the list include:
- Byron: Kaitlyn Harland, Madison Harland
- Erie: Erik Daubman
- Princeton: Drew Woolley
- Sterling: Lauren Strock
Aurora University announces fall semester dean’s list
AURORA – Aurora University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.
The dean’s list honors full-time students with a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Sauk Valley-area students named to the list include:
- Amboy: Kimber Zitelman
- Byron: Madisyn Byerley
- Davis Junction: Austin Abitua, Rylee Reynolds
- Mount Carroll: Durlin Richardson
- Mount Morris: Mia Ortega
- Oregon: Elizabeth Malach
- Princeton: Kylie Floyd
- Prophetstown: Emma Megli
- Rock Falls: Rylee Johnson, Brady Root
- Spring Valley: Angela Garcia-Guerrero, Clara Jablonski
- Sterling: Samuel Brown, Maddie Pink
- Thomson: Lauryn Holley
For information, visit aurora.edu.