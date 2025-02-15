February 15, 2025
Education notes: Sauk Valley-area students named to Drake University dean’s, president’s lists

By Kate Santillan
DES MOINES, Iowa – Drake University recently announced its dean’s and president’s lists for the fall semester.

Students named to the dean’s list received a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The president’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 4.0.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the lists include:

  • Amboy: Matthew Dinwiddie, Zimpleman College of Business, president’s list
  • Dixon: Samantha Tourtillott, College of Arts and Sciences, dean’s list
  • Polo: Anna Faivre, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, dean’s list
  • Prophetstown: William Hamerlinck, Zimpleman College of Business, dean’s list
  • Sterling: Tristin Turner, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, president’s list

Iowa State University announces fall dean’s list

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.

The dean’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The students also must have carried at least 12 graded course work credit hours.

Local students named to the dean’s list include:

  • Bradford: Connor Scott, Carli Wright
  • Byron: Eric Detig, Shannon McHale, Reece Pruett, Holland Reynolds
  • Davis Junction: Carson Engelkes
  • DeKalb: Mateo Hughes
  • Dixon: Ana Jungerman, Marcus Williams, Quinten Williams
  • Erie: Mya Jones
  • Fenton: Erin Ashdown
  • Fulton: Madyson Luskey
  • Lee: Lucas Woodbury
  • Lindenwood: Jack Richolson
  • Monroe Center: Adam Goelitz
  • Morrison: Anna Mickley
  • Mount Morris: Andrew McKanna
  • Ohio: Troy Anderson, Sean Fitzpatrick
  • Oregon: Valerie Nyderek
  • Polo: Molly Blum, Nicole Boelens, Harper Clark, Abigail Gorzny, Lane Hopkins
  • Princeton: Jillian Cihocki
  • Rochelle: Grant Messer
  • Rock Falls: Catherine Haenni, Gavin Sands, Rais Tefiku
  • Savanna: Alice Coats
  • Sheffield: Meghan Kalapp
  • Sterling: Koda Brininger, Shannon Kelly
  • Stillman Valley: Jenna Shelburne
  • Walnut: Kile Egan, Blake Helms
  • Wyanet: Elizabeth Backer, Makenna Maupin

Trinity Christian College releases fall dean’s list

PALOS HEIGHTS – Trinity Christian College recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.

The dean’s list honors student with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The students also earned 12 or more grade point credits.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the list include:

  • Byron: Kaitlyn Harland, Madison Harland
  • Erie: Erik Daubman
  • Princeton: Drew Woolley
  • Sterling: Lauren Strock

Aurora University announces fall semester dean’s list

AURORA – Aurora University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.

The dean’s list honors full-time students with a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the list include:

  • Amboy: Kimber Zitelman
  • Byron: Madisyn Byerley
  • Davis Junction: Austin Abitua, Rylee Reynolds
  • Mount Carroll: Durlin Richardson
  • Mount Morris: Mia Ortega
  • Oregon: Elizabeth Malach
  • Princeton: Kylie Floyd
  • Prophetstown: Emma Megli
  • Rock Falls: Rylee Johnson, Brady Root
  • Spring Valley: Angela Garcia-Guerrero, Clara Jablonski
  • Sterling: Samuel Brown, Maddie Pink
  • Thomson: Lauryn Holley

For information, visit aurora.edu.

