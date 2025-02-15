Education notes: Sauk Valley-area students named to Drake University dean’s, president’s lists

DES MOINES, Iowa – Drake University recently announced its dean’s and president’s lists for the fall semester.

Students named to the dean’s list received a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The president’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 4.0.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the lists include:

Amboy: Matthew Dinwiddie, Zimpleman College of Business, president’s list

Dixon: Samantha Tourtillott, College of Arts and Sciences, dean’s list

Polo: Anna Faivre, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, dean’s list

Prophetstown: William Hamerlinck, Zimpleman College of Business, dean’s list

Sterling: Tristin Turner, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, president’s list

Iowa State University announces fall dean’s list

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.

The dean’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The students also must have carried at least 12 graded course work credit hours.

Local students named to the dean’s list include:

Bradford: Connor Scott, Carli Wright

Byron: Eric Detig, Shannon McHale, Reece Pruett, Holland Reynolds

Davis Junction: Carson Engelkes

DeKalb: Mateo Hughes

Dixon: Ana Jungerman, Marcus Williams, Quinten Williams

Erie: Mya Jones

Fenton: Erin Ashdown

Fulton: Madyson Luskey

Lee: Lucas Woodbury

Lindenwood: Jack Richolson

Monroe Center: Adam Goelitz

Morrison: Anna Mickley

Mount Morris: Andrew McKanna

Ohio: Troy Anderson, Sean Fitzpatrick

Oregon: Valerie Nyderek

Polo: Molly Blum, Nicole Boelens, Harper Clark, Abigail Gorzny, Lane Hopkins

Princeton: Jillian Cihocki

Rochelle: Grant Messer

Rock Falls: Catherine Haenni, Gavin Sands, Rais Tefiku

Savanna: Alice Coats

Sheffield: Meghan Kalapp

Sterling: Koda Brininger, Shannon Kelly

Stillman Valley: Jenna Shelburne

Walnut: Kile Egan, Blake Helms

Wyanet: Elizabeth Backer, Makenna Maupin

Trinity Christian College releases fall dean’s list

PALOS HEIGHTS – Trinity Christian College recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.

The dean’s list honors student with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The students also earned 12 or more grade point credits.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the list include:

Byron: Kaitlyn Harland, Madison Harland

Erie: Erik Daubman

Princeton: Drew Woolley

Sterling: Lauren Strock

Aurora University announces fall semester dean’s list

AURORA – Aurora University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.

The dean’s list honors full-time students with a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the list include:

Amboy: Kimber Zitelman

Byron: Madisyn Byerley

Davis Junction: Austin Abitua, Rylee Reynolds

Mount Carroll: Durlin Richardson

Mount Morris: Mia Ortega

Oregon: Elizabeth Malach

Princeton: Kylie Floyd

Prophetstown: Emma Megli

Rock Falls: Rylee Johnson, Brady Root

Spring Valley: Angela Garcia-Guerrero, Clara Jablonski

Sterling: Samuel Brown, Maddie Pink

Thomson: Lauryn Holley

For information, visit aurora.edu.