Polo girls beat Morrison: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Polo 73, Morrison 56: The Marcos held the Fillies to 30 points through three quarters as they built a 22-point lead. Camrynn Jones had 30 points, eight assists and eight steals and Carlee Grobe scored 20 in the win. Laynie Mandrell (13 points) was also in double figures for Polo.

Camryn Veltrop led Morrison with 28 points and Kaylee Pruis scored 12 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter of the setback for Morrison.

Oregon 43, Milledgeville 11: Sarah Eckardt led Oregon with nine points, Aniyah Sarver had eight and Avery Kitzmiller scored seven in the home win.

Pearl City 49, Fulton 44: Haley Smither led Fulton with 16 points in the road setback. Fulton led 33-31 after three quarters before Pearl City pulled away for the win.

Boys basketball

Forreston 73, Durand 36: Kendall Erdmann scored 19 points with eight assists and Brendan Greenfield had 17 points and nine rebounds in the win.