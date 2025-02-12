Kuitim Heald scores 31 in Rock Falls comeback: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Rock Falls 73, Rockford Lutheran 67: Kuitim Heald scored 31 points, and Ryken Howard had 16 in the home win after the Rockets trailed 61-46 heading into the fourth quarter Tuesday. Heald scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rockets outscore Lutheran 27-6 in the final frame.

Dixon 65, Genoa-Kingston 54 (OT): The Dukes (22-6) went to overtime for the second straight game, this time pulling away for a win as Cullen Shaner led the way with 24 points. Brody Nicklaus added 19 points, and Eli Davidson had 16 for Dixon in the win.

Newman 72, Putnam County 44: The Comets cruised on senior night as Chase Decker scored 18 points, Cody McBride had 18, AJ Propheter had 12, and Wyatt Widolff scored nine. Newman pulled away with a 23-9 third-quarter advantage.

Oregon 48, Stillman Valley 41: Benny Olalde led the Hawks with 19 points after hitting five 3-pointers in the home win. Oregon came back to win after trailing 33-32 after three quarters.

Girls basketball

Eastland 43, Polo 32: Olivia Klinefelter led Eastland (16-15, 11-1 NUIC South) with 16 points to help the team overcome a 13-4 deficit after the first quarter. Cam Jones led Polo with 11 points and nine rebounds and Leah Tobin scored nine in the setback. Eastland finished as co-conference champions with Amboy with the win.

Amboy 46, Morrison 39: Kaylee Pruis led the Fillies with 16 points in the loss, and Camryn Veltrop had 14 on senior night. Sophie Damhoff added nine points for Morrison.

Rockford Lutheran 54, Oregon 25: Aniyah Sarver scored nine points for the Hawks in the setback.