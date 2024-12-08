Dixon wrestling wins at Carson DeJarnatt: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Dixon’s Jack Ragan flips Newman’s Javen Reyes in the 113 pound finals Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Carson DeJarnatt Invitational in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boys wrestling

Dixon second at Sterling: The Dukes crowned three champions and three runner-ups, tallying 268 points to win the 46th Carson DeJarnatt Invitational. Newman (219.5) took second, followed by Sterling (196.5). Fulton (132.5) was sixth, Rock Falls (113.5) took seventh and Polo (86.5) was ninth.

Winning their weight bracket for Dixon were Jack Ragan (113 pounds), Doolan Long (120) and Will Howell (215).

Ragan won a 9-1 major decision over Newman’s Javen Reyes, Long pinned Christian Johnson of Limestone and Will Howell pinned Limestone’s Ethan Dixon in the championship matches.

In the 106 final, Newman’s Landon Near won a 9-2 decision over Dixon’s Riley Paredes. Polo’s Lucas Nelson won by injury default over Dixon’s Charlie Connors at 138, and Clinton’s Danny Peters won a 2-1 decision over Dixon’s Preston Richards at 144.

Newman had two champions in Daniel Kelly, who won a 12-11 decision in the 165-pound final; and Briar Ivey, who was the 157-pound champ.

Sterling’s Zyan Westbrook was the 132-pound champion and Gage Tate earned a 16-8 major decision over Fulton’s Skylier Crooks at 175. Mason Kuebel was the 190-pound champ for the Steamers.

Rock Falls' Josiah Tarbill was champion at 126.

Sterling’s Zyan Westbrook controls Newman’s Landon Blanton Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Carson DeJarnatt Invitational in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boys basketball

Dixon 52, Galesburg 41: Darius Harrington led the Dukes with 24 points, Cullen Shanner added 11 and Bray Feit had 10 in the win.

Warren 57, Fulton 46: The Steamers fell at the Eastland tournament as Jacob Voss led the team with 14 points and Braedon Meyers scored 11.

Eastland 48, Chicago Hope Academy 38: Fourth-ranked Eastland (3-0) took down second-ranked Hope Academy to close its home shootout. Parker Krogman led the Cougars with 24 points.

Morrison 63, Wethersfield 33: Brayden Rubright led the Mustangs with 23 points in the win.

Forreston 64, Blackhawk 35: Kendall Erdmann led Forreston with 17 points in the win.

Amboy 37, Ottawa Marquette 31: Eddie Jones led Amboy with 17 points in the win.

Milledgeville 55, Camanche 51: The Missiles picked up a win at the Eastland tournament.

Girls basketball

Sterling 48, Quincy 46: The Golden Warriors (7-1, 2-1) earned a big Western Big 6 Conference road victory as Madison Austin had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Dixon 45, St. Bede 22: The third-ranked Duchesses improved to 9-0 after a dominant home win.

Newman 48, Bureau Valley 14: Elaina Allen led the Comets with 17 points and eight steals in the win at the Amboy Shootout.

Byron 62, Rock Falls 15: Macy Groharing led Byron with 21 points and Malia Morton scored 20. Miley Bickett and Elizabeth Lombardo scored six points apiece for the Rockets.

River Ridge 50, Eastland 35: Tatum Grim led Eastland with 12 points in the loss.

Polo 54, Ottawa Marquette 49: Camrynn Jones led Polo with 17 points, Carlee Grobe scored 12 and Laynie Mandrell added 11 in the win.

Forreston 44, Milledgeville 27: Hailee Vogt led Forreston with 16 points and Bree Schneiderman had 13 in the win.

Riverdale 58, Amboy 48 (OT): The Rams pulled away in extra time as Amboy fell at home.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2nd at Oregon: Sterling’s Sarah Doughty was the individual champion with a 1,255 series and high game of 226. LaSalle-Peru (5,383) was team champion, followed by Sterling (5,056) and Streator (4,633). Dixon (4,566) took fourth, Oregon (4,080) was seventh and E-P (4,065) was eighth.

Addison Cox led Dixon with a 1,044 series, Ysabell Hamm led the Panthers with a 1,005 and Carli Bailey led Oregon with a 928.