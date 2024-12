DIXON — Dixon High School is hosting a festival dinner and a show at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Dixon Elks Lodge.

Dixon Public Schools are inviting residents to join them for a night of merriment with music from the Dixon High School choirs and madrigals at the Dixon Elks Lodge.

The dinner and show are sure to put you in the holiday spirit, according to organizers. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children under 10. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the spring music trip.