American Red Cross: Home heating safety tips for the holidays

DIXON – The American Red Cross is offering several tips to help families safely heat their homes this winter.

Last year, the Red Cross responded to more than 74,000 disasters across the nation, 93% of them being fire-related. According to the Red Cross, home fire responses are 30% higher during cold months.

“Heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires in this country,” said Rodrigo Carrillo, regional disaster officer for the Red Cross in Illinois. “But there are steps people can take to avoid having this happen to them. Help keep your family safe by providing at least 3 feet of space around all heating equipment, testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute home fire escape plan.”

Home heating safety tips

According to the National Fire Protection Association, most home heating fires are caused by space heaters. The NFPA suggests using the following tips:

Never leave space heaters unattended. They should be placed securely on a hard, level, nonflammable surface and should never be placed on rugs or carpets, or near bedding, drapes and other flammable material.

Space heaters should never be used with extension cords and should be plugged directly into outlets. Remember to turn them off when leaving the room or going to sleep.

Children, pets and all flammable objects should be at least 3 feet away from heating equipment, and you should never use an oven to heat your home.

Never leave a fire burning unattended in the fireplace. Use glass or metal fire screens with fireplaces to keep embers inside, and always make sure embers are extinguished before leaving the house or going to sleep.

Fireplaces, furnaces, chimneys and wood and coal stoves should be inspected every year before use and cleaned by a professional if necessary.

Test smoke detectors monthly throughout the year, and practice a home fire escape plan with your family until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.

The Red Cross provides escape plans and other useful information on its website, redcross.org/fire. It also offers several free apps, including the Red Cross First Aid app to help when emergency assistance is delayed and the Emergency app for Red Cross shelter locations, weather alerts and other safety tips.

For more information or to help assist someone after a home fire or local disaster, call 800-733-2767.