Red Cross: Blood donors vital in response to hurricane impact

The American Red Cross is continuing to work to restock critically needed blood products uncollected due to the ongoing impact of hurricanes Helene and Milton in the southeast and Florida.

Donors outside of affected areas are encouraged to make an appointment to give now and help keep the blood supply stable in the weeks to come.

Since making landfall, Helena and its aftermath have led to the cancellation of more than 100 blood drives, causing thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

“For so many people living with urgent medical care needs, blood transfusions are essential, and donations in the Southeast are key to keeping our nationwide network stocked. The Red Cross operates through a national inventory with the ability to move blood wherever and whenever it is needed most,” the Red Cross said in a news release.

Anyone interested in giving blood or platelets can visit RedCrossBlood.org , or call 1-800-RED CROSS. They can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

“As the Red Cross continues to urge people to give blood or platelets now, our teams are also on the ground providing vital relief − like food, water, shelter and support − in communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. If you’re able to help those impacted by disasters big and small across the country, like Helene, please consider making a gift of any amount,” according to the release.

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma through Oct. 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat .

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.