Rock Falls Tour of Lights 2024 holiday lighting contest underway

ROCK FALLS — If you have a Rock Falls address, you can spread holiday cheer by decorating your home/yard for Christmas and joining the Rock Falls Tour of Lights 2024 house decorating contest.

This is your chance to transform your home and/or yard into a mesmerizing winter wonderland or a whimsical Hallmark-inspired masterpiece. This contest is for anyone with a Rock Falls address.

There are three categories: Most Extravagant, Best Theme and Best Use Of Lights.

Prizes will be awarded. It is free to enter. All decorations must be visible from the roadway.

Registration must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 2024. You can pick up a registration form at Rock Falls Tourism at 603 W. 10th St. or by emailing director@visitrockfalls.com.

You will need to submit a night photo with the registration. For voting, all displays must be turned on between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13 through Dec. 19.

Voting will take place on the Visit Rock Falls Facebook page, as well as at Rock Falls City Hall. Winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 20.