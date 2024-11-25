Rock Falls police looking for man missing since Sunday night

Nick P. McFadden (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Police Department)

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate a man missing since late Sunday night.

Nick P. McFadden, 34, of Rock Falls, has been missing since about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

McFadden is white, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has green eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information about McFadden’s whereabouts should contact the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140, a local law enforcement agency, or call 911.