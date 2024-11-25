November 25, 2024
Shaw Local
Rock Falls police looking for man missing since Sunday night

By Charlene Bielema
Nick P. McFadden

Nick P. McFadden (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Police Department)

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate a man missing since late Sunday night.

Nick P. McFadden, 34, of Rock Falls, has been missing since about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

McFadden is white, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has green eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information about McFadden’s whereabouts should contact the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140, a local law enforcement agency, or call 911.

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.