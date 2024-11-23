Brain boost: A walk lifts mood, enhances creativity

Last Saturday I went for a walk on one of our local trails and it put me in a good mood. I wasn’t surprised that it affected me that way, but I wonder how many of you also understand how the simple activity of going for a walk could make a difference in my mental health?

Here is what research tells us:

Endorphins: Endorphins are natural brain chemicals that can improve your sense of well-being. One of the ways to stimulate the release of endorphins is by engaging in physical activity. There are other ways but going for a walk is an easy one.

Spending time outdoors: Spending time in nature is linked to improvements in mood, mental health and emotional well-being. It also has cognitive benefits: It helps your brain work better and enhances creativity. Green spaces such as parks and forests that are removed from civilization are especially beneficial but “blue” spaces (lakes, rivers and oceans) also can improve your well-being. I was walking on a trail that passed through the park and along the river, so I got the best of both worlds.

Cold weather: It was a bit blustery last Saturday and while you might associate cold temperatures with discomfort, the cold can actually benefit our mental health. A recent study called “Temperature and Mental Health: Evidence from the Spectrum of Mental Health Outcomes”, determined that colder temperatures reduced negative mental health outcomes, while hotter temperatures increased them. All I know is that spending time outdoors in cold weather seems to improve my outlook on life.

Socializing: I take many walks with a close friend of mine, and I consider those walks a form of socializing that is important for my mental health. We share thoughts about relationships, the books we’ve read, and what’s in the news and often share a laugh or two, as well. Even though I was walking alone on Saturday I encountered other walkers and just saying hello or smiling to each of them gave me a lift.

Dog walkers: You are bound to meet dog walkers on almost any walking path. This may not be one of the researched benefits and it probably depends on whether you are a dog person or not, but as a pet lover who doesn’t currently have a pet at home it brings a smile to my face whenever I encounter a new furry friend on the walking path.

The next time you are feeling down and need a lift, try going for a brisk walk outdoors and see if it doesn’t lift your spirits.

- Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.