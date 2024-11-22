Sauk Valley men play home opener on Saturday

Men’s basketball

Skyhawks play first home game Saturday: The Sauk Valley Community College men‘s basketball team plays Wilbur Wright College (2-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday in its first home game of the season. The Skyhawks (2-6) are coming off a 78-73 win over McCook CC last Saturday in which Rico Yarbrough led the team with 15 points. Sterling graduate JP Schilling scored seven points with three assists in the win. Schilling, a 6-foot-1 guard, has started all eight games and is fifth on the team in scoring at 8.1 points per game. He’s shooting 36.8% from three this season (7-of-19) and averages a team-high 5.6 assists per game.

SVCC’s seventh-year coach AJ Sharp said the team’s strengths this season are its speed and shooting.

“We will transition and get up shots, while still playing our zone that we have played for so many years,” he said. “We started the season off to a rough start. Our last three games we have begun to get healthy and get everyone playing. Now, we look forward to playing some good basketball coming up.”