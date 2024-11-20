Sterling 6th Ave. fire displaces two families; two cats resuscitated

STERLING – Fire damaged a Sterling apartment building Tuesday night, causing three people to suffer smoke inhalation symptoms and two cats to be resuscitated.

The Sterling and Rock Falls fire departments, CGH EMS and Sterling Police Department were dispatched at 7:44 p.m. to a possible structure fire at 212 Sixth Ave., Sterling, a two-story home that had been split into two apartments.

Sterling police arrived to find smoke coming from an upstairs window, with flames visible in the window, according to a news release. A mutual-aid alarm brought in assistance from the Dixon Rural, Prophetstown and Milledgeville fire departments and Advance Ambulance, who were called to the scene. The Morrison and Amboy fire departments were stationed at the Sterling and Rock Falls fire departments to provide coverage.

About 250 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire; however, there was smoke damage as well, according to the release. Sterling Deputy Fire Chief David Northcutt said Wednesday that the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

The fire and smoke displaced two families. Three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. They were not taken to the hospital. Two cats were resuscitated; they are now in the care of Whiteside Animal Control.

The scene has been turned over to Sterling Code Enforcement, with 1-800-Boardup and the Red Cross contacted to assist the displaced families.