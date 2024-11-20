McCombie honors Beach’s Supper Club in Lena

SAVANNA – State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, honored a local business this month through her new program to acknowledge excellent businesses throughout northwest Illinois.

This month, McCombie visited Beach’s Supper Club in Lena and presented the business with a special certificate of achievement to recognize and celebrate the commitment and hard work that have contributed to the restaurant’s success. The local spot is the longest-operating supper club in Stephenson County and is known for outstanding food and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Beach’s has been operating since 1975, and will celebrate its 50th anniversary Feb. 17. The current owners, Michael and Anita Parkinson, have passionately run Beach’s since 2007 and together handle the cooking and management of the northwest Illinois staple.

Beach’s has endured challenges throughout the past few years, especially those presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes it even more beloved by the community, including the original owner’s wife, who still visits Beach’s occasionally and keeps the spirit of its early days alive.

“This is a fantastic supper club, and I am proud to recognize the owners for their unwavering dedication to maintaining this long-standing business, which continues to feed our corner of the state exceptionally well,” McCombie said. “The food and atmosphere are simply outstanding, and Michael and Anita Parkinson have created more than just a dining experience – this is a true labor of love. Their commitment to the community shines through, making Beach’s Supper Club not just a place to eat but a cherished gathering spot for friends and neighbors.”

McCombie welcomes area residents to suggest local businesses that deserve recognition by using the nomination form at repmccombie.com.

The 89th Congressional District includes all of Carroll and Jo Daviess counties, as well as parts of Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and DeKalb counties. Constituents can call McCombie’s office at 815-291-8989.

