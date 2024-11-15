Love’s Travel Stop coming to Rock Falls in 2025

Rock Falls City Administrator Robbin Blackert (left) talks about the new Love's Travel Stop that will be built next year just northeast of the state Route 40 and Interstate 88 interchange near Rock Falls. She made the announcement Thursday night at a Rock Falls Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. (Brandon Clark)

ROCK FALLS — A multimillion-dollar travel center will be built in Rock Falls next year, bringing with it 55 full-time jobs and amenities that include gas stations, electric vehicle charging stations, a restaurant, convenience store and over 80 short-term overnight parking spaces for long-haul truckers.

The Love’s Travel Stop will be located just northeast of the state Route 40 and Interstate 88 interchange.

City Administrator Robbin Blackert announced the new development Thursday during a Rock Falls Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

“Approximately 18 months ago, a deal was struck by the Industrial Development Commission for the 30 acres of city-owned property adjacent to Interstate 88, known as the Schmitt Edition,” Blackert said. “Since then, Love’s has entered into an agreement for the construction of an $18 million travel center using approximately 14 acres of the 30-acre site.”

Blackert said the city expects construction to begin in the spring and for the travel center to be open by the end of 2025.

She read the following statement from Love’s real-estate project manager Steve Walters: “As we continue our due diligence, we are excited to work more closely with the Rock Falls community on plans for a Love’s Travel Stop that will provide fuel, a variety of food options, and other amenities for community members, professional drivers and travelers.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plat for the subdivision where the travel stop will be built along Hoover Road just south of Rock Falls. Although the City Council will still need to vote to finalize the approval during its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Blackert does not expect any pushback.

“Mayor Kleckler and I would like to thank everyone involved who enabled the city to make this monumental development happen,” Blackert said. “We firmly believe this is only the first of what should be many more economic development announcements.”

City Building Inspector Mark Searing thanked Blackert for her diligence in pursuing the deal.

“Everyone needs to give Robin a big applause on this,” Searing said. “She’s the one who started this. She got the ball rolling. She singlehandedly started this.”

Until now, Blackert said she had been under a non-disclosure agreement with Love’s and could not talk about the project. She credits Jim Henrekin as “instrumental” in connecting her with the land developer who helped bring Love’s to Rock Falls.

Love’s Travel Stops was founded in 1964 and has 644 locations across 42 states. The family owned business employs more than 40,000 people.