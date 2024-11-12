SVCC president heading to White House for education conference

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College President Dave Hellmich has been invited to attend the Classroom to Career Pathways Summit at the White House and the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.

The Nov. 13 summit, part of the “Raise the Bar” initiative, is focused on strengthening connections between education and career readiness to foster economic growth and student opportunities.

The Classroom to Career Pathways Summit brings together education and industry leaders nationwide to discuss critical issues in creating high-quality pathways that bridge the gap from classrooms to the workforce. Key topics at the summit will include developing place-based partnerships for building career pathways, leveraging data and technology to meet workforce needs, and expanding opportunities for work-based learning.

Hellmich will participate in several breakout sessions at the summit, including one focused on Promise programs – initiatives designed to make higher education more accessible and affordable by providing students with financial support or tuition assistance. During this session, Hellmich will represent SVCC’s Impact Program, an initiative that provides an earned scholarship for local students, allowing them to attend up to three years at SVCC, tuition-free, in exchange for 25 hours of community service during each year of their high school career.

For more information, contact the Sauk Valley College Foundation at foundation@svcc.edu.