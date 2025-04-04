Dixon track & field wins at Oregon: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Dixon's Dawson Kemp, Cullen Shaner and Jayden Toms race in the 110 hurdles at Oregon High School on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys track & field

Dixon wins Oregon quad: The Dukes had 161 points to top Forreston (63), Oregon (34) and Dakota (13). Individual event winners included Dixon’s Adam Staples (100, 11.42), Aaron Conderman (800, 2:10.34), Averik Wiseman (1,600, 4:36.90), Dean Geiger (3,200, 9:55.2), Cullen Shaner (110 hurdles, 16.41), Jayden Toms (300 hurdles, 43.97), Owen LeSage (shot put, 15.38), Tukker Tarner (pole vault, 3.35) and Owen Belzer (6.06); Oregon’s Peter Alfano (discus, 40.20); Forreston’s Brody Schwartz (200, 23.28), Hayden Vinnedge (400, 52.91), Billy Lowry (triple jump, 12.23), and Eli Ferris and Jonathan Milnes tied to win the high jump (1.78).

In relay action, Dixon’s Owen Belzer, Quintynn Sarver, Adam Staples and Logan Grett won the 4x100 in 45.26; Forreston’s Noah Dewey, Mercer Mumford, Milnes and Brody Schwarwtz won the 4x200 in 1:32.76; Dixon’s Wiseman, Kohlson Stumpf, Hayden Fulton and Eli Davidson won the 4x400 in 3:46.94; and Dixon’s Stumpf, Fulton, Westin Conatser and Noah Terviel won the 4x800 in 9:31.3.

Rock Falls wins Morrison quad: The Rockets tallied 164 points, ahead of Morrison (77), Erie-Prophetstown (66) and Hall (33). Individual event winners included Morrison’s Brady Anderson (100, 11.03; 400, 51.08), Levi Milder (200, 22.32) and Isaiah McDearmon (3,200, 11:30.33); Rock Falls’ Christian Cid (800, 2:13.36), Gunnar Damhoff (1,600, 4:50.59), Braxton Nelson (110 hurdles, 18.13; 300 hurdles, 44.71), Garret Wolf (shot put, 13.19) and Connor South (triple jump, 11.68); and E-P’s Caleb Reymer (discus, 37.87) and Demetree Larsen (long jump, 6.08).

In relay action, Morrison’s Ryan Alvarado, Anderson, Levi Milder and Zach Milder won the 4x100 in 43.77; RF’s Ajay Kobbeman, Cole Heald, Connor South and Issac Duchay won the 4x200 in 1:40.94; E-P’s Braeden Punk, Nathan Punke, Elijah Franzen and Elijah Foster won the 4x400 in 3:49.37; and E-P’s Gus Schultz, Justin Wainscott, Nathan Punke and Wyatt Goosens won the 4x800 in 9:04.94.

Girls track & field

Dixon wins Oregon quad: The Duchesses had 101 points to win over Oregon (82), Forreston (61) and Dakota (5). Area individual event winners were Dixon’s Kate Boss (800, 2:37.72), Daniela Lovett (13:59.4), Ella Davidson (shot put, 9.21) and Emma Olson (long jump, 4.46); Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman (100, 13.00; 400, 1:04.00) and Alayna Young (discus, 25.76); Oregon’s Miranda Ciesiel (200, 28.10), Madeline Rogers (1,600, 6:17.24), Jillian Hammer (100 hurdles, 16:46; 300 hurdles, 47.27), Skylar Bishop (high jump, 1.47), Cheyanne Edlund (pole vault, 2.13) and Lorelai Dannhorn (triple jump, 9.42).

In relay action, Oregon’s Hammer, Ciesel, Daleanah Koertner and Bishop won the 4x100 in 52.64; Oregon’s Gabriele Hoyle, Koertner, Ciesiel and Bishop won the 4x200 in 1:54.63; Oregon’s Tremble, Lorelai Dannhorn, Ella Dannhorn and Rogers won the 4x400 in 4:27.41 and Forreston’s Drue Behrends, Mylo Willis, Laynie Mandrell and Kyla Lamm won the 4x800 in 12:31.7.

Rock Falls wins Morrison quad: The Rockets had 127 points to edge E-P (126) and top Hall (55) and Morrison (19). Area individual event winners included Rock Falls’ Ariel Hernandez (400, 1:07.36; 3200, 11:57.16), Kat Scott (800, 2:40.29), Ashley Rodriguez (1,600, 5:58.44), Emma Rumley (300 hurdles, 56.58) and Kayla Hackbarth (discus, 89-7); and E-P’s Lauren Malone (100, 14.12), Lauren Punke (200, 29.97), Navonna Lopez (shot put, 9.57), Faith Baar (long jump, 4.32) and Michelle Naftzger (triple jump, 9.70).

In relay action, E-P’s Saige Froeliger, Alexus Kapple, Ellie Johnson and Lauren Malone won the 4x100 in 54.29; E-P’s Ellie Johnson, Lauren Punke, Alexus Kapple and Lauren Malone won the 4x200 in 1:58.63; E-P’s Malone, Kapple, Baar and Sarah Link won the 4x400 in 4:41.52; and RF’s Rodriguez, Scott, Brenna Burlack and Emma Peterson won the 4x800 in 11:19.54.

Baseball

Rock Falls 7, Freeport 5: Carter Hunter had a double and three RBIs for the Rockets in the home win. Rock Falls came back to win after trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. Owen Mandrell, Hunter and Owen Laws all had two hits for Rock Falls.

Forreston 10, Amboy 3 (5 inn.): Brendan Greenfield, Darin Greenfield and Mickey Probst each had two RBIs for Forreston in the home win. Amboy had three hits in the loss.

Ashton-Franklin Center 14, Hiawatha 3 (5 inn.): Logan O’Brien went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs and two runs scored in the road win.

Oregon 15, Indian Creek 5 (5 inn.): Oregon’s Gavin Morrow had two doubles and three RBIs, scoring four runs in the home win. Keaton Salsbury also had a double and three RBIs for the Hawks.

Lena-Winslow 13, Fulton 7: The Panthers drew nine walks against Fulton pitching in the road win. Jacob Huisenga led the Steamers with two hits and had an RBI, and Evan Folk drove in two runs.

Softball

Oregon 11, Indian Creek 3: Ella Dannhorn and Abree Barker each doubled and had two hits in the home win. Four Oregon pitchers combined to strike out nine batters.

Dakota 10, Forreston 0 (5 inn.): Dakota’s AJ Howarth struck out 12 and allowed just one hit and one walk at Forreston.

Warren 5, Polo 0: The Marcos had five hits but were held scoreless in the road loss.

Boys tennis

Sterling 6, Rock Island 3: Winning in singles were Sterling’s Micah Peterson, Xavian Prather, Jereston Falls and Traizen Falls. In doubles, Aron Rivera and Prather won, along with Jereston and Traizen Falls.

Rochelle-Oregon co-op 4, Streator 1: Oregon’s David Eckardt paired with Noah McKinney to win their No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-0.