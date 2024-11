An aerial view of Dixon High School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Dixon. (Scott Anderson)

DIXON — Jefferson Elementary School students will honor veterans in the Dixon area and around the world through a concert Nov. 11 at the Dixon High School Auditorium, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive.

There will be performances at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The second- and third-graders will be singing songs to thank veterans for their service.