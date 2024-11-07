Police: Rock Falls teen shot at Sterling’s Pizza Ranch, ‘person of interest’ detained

STERLING – A Rock Falls teen was treated at a local hospital and released after he was shot in the neck Wednesday night at Sterling’s Pizza Ranch, police say.

Sterling police have not announced an arrest but said in a news release issued Thursday morning that they detained a 17-year-old boy late Wednesday night at a Rock Falls residence in connection with the shooting.

According to the release, Sterling police were notified at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday that a shooting had occurred at the restaurant at 3900 East Lincolnway.

Initial callers reported one person had been shot and a person who they said shot him had fled the business on foot. Numerous patrons and employees had either fled the business or were barricaded in place when Sterling officers arrived, according to the release. Officers searched and cleared the business, which they said confirmed the shooter had fled the business on foot.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Rock Falls who is an employee at the business, had a gunshot wound to the neck area. The boy was taken to CGH Medical Center in Sterling for treatment and later released.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Falls police, Dixon Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police assisted Sterling officers in a search for the person they believe shot the teen.

As a result of this search, police said they learned a 17-year-old boy who may have been involved in the shooting was at a Rock Falls residence. Police detained him about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is continuing.