Dixon boys advance after taking 2nd: Sauk Valley cross country state qualifiers

Oregon's Daniel Gonzalez runs at the 1A Rock Island Cross Country Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys

Class 2A Kaneland Sectional: Dixon took second as a team with 83 points, trailing only the sectional hosts’ 78. The Dukes were led by Dean Geiger (15:23.39), who took eighth with a personal record; Aaron Conderman (15:33.43) took 11th for Dixon. Also scoring for the Dukes were Keegan Shirley (16th), Averick Wiseman (22nd) and Westin Conatser (30th). Hayden Fulton (85th) and Brody Hopper (100th) also ran for Dixon.

Rock Falls’ Gabe Moyer (15:50.66) took 20th to advance as an individual for the Rockets; Gunnar Damhoff (15:58.86) was 28th but fell short of state after running a PR. Other finishers for the Rockets were Ian Finney (56th), Christian Cid (66th), Jeffrey Sommer (70th), Anthony Valdivia (87th) and Michael Kopitas (124th).

Sterling seniors Aalin Schmidt was 32nd and Parker Blakeslee was 63rd.

Class 1A Alleman Sectional: Oregon junior Daniel Gonzalez ran a personal record of 16 minutes and 32 seconds to qualify for state after placing 17th at the Alleman sectional in Rock Island. He was the eighth individual out of 10 to advance to state from the sectional.

Area individuals not advancing to state within the top 50 were Amboy’s Henry Nichols (31st, 17:05), West Carroll’s Roscoe Davies (40th, 17:14), Morrison’s Isaiah McDearmon (46th, 17:30) and E-P’s Nathan Punke (49th, 17:35). The Panthers (267 points) were 10th as a team.

Girls

Class 2A Kaneland Sectional: Rock Falls senior Ariel Hernandez came through with a season best of 18:20.41 to take eighth and advance to state.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking because coming into this race I was projected 22nd and one of the last individuals to place for state,” Hernandez said. “It feels really good. I feel like the hard work paid off.”

Dixon’s Kamryn Rogers (18:45.54) was the 10th and final individual to advance to state from the sectional after running a season best to place 22nd.

Sterling’s Jaz’Mya Castaneda was 39th with a PR of 19:25.17 and Lillian Hauck (42nd) also ran a PR of 19:30.89.

Dixon’s other finishers were Daniela Lovett (56th), Kyara Chavez (61st), Leah Ferrentino (102nd), Ava Hagler (134th), Ellie Kemp (136th) and Sophia Wendt (138th).

Rock Falls’ other finishers were Kat Scott (66th), Brenna Burlack (101st), Emma Peterson (103rd), Amy Finney (133rd) and Abby Cochran (140th).

Sterling’s other finishers were Laney Zuithoff (97th), Delia Block (106th), Kierra South (120th), Kaelin Morris (123rd) and Laura Shumard (139th).

Class 1A Alleman Sectional: There were no area state qualifiers from the Alleman Sectional, though E-P senior Sarah Link (20:12) ran a PR and took 30th. Oregon (290) was 11th as a team, led by senior Ella Dannhorn’s 20:35, good for 35th place.