Milledgeville’s Hutchison has 16-point run in win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Eastland 2, West Carroll 0: Fourth-seeded Eastland won 25-11, 25-12 to advance and play tenth-seeded East Dubuque in Wednesday’s Class 1A Galena Regional quarterfinal. Trixie Carroll had 14 kills, two aces and four digs for Eastland (26-9).

Milledgeville 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: The Missiles won 25-17, 25-5 at 1A Indian Creek Regional quarterfinal to face Polo on Wednesday. Kendra Hutchison had a 16-point service run, including four aces, in the second set. Kendra Kingsby added eight kills and Hannah Foster had seven for Milledgeville.

Polo 2, Amboy 0: Polo won 25-20, 25-13 in the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional quarterfinals as Bridget Call (14 digs) had 14 kills and Reese Mekeel (two blocks) added 10 more. Camrynn Jones had 17 assists for the Marcos, which advanced to face Milledgeville Wednesday.

Lena-Winslow 2, Forreston 0: Ninth-seeded Forreston fell 25-14, 25-18 in the 1A Forreston Regional quarterfinals. Third-seeded Le-Win advances to face fifth-seeded Durand on Wednesday.