Sterling man collides with 2 semis near Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — A Sterling man was injured when his pickup collided with two semis Friday night west of Rock Falls.

Brian McPhillips, 32, of Sterling was driving east on U.S. 30 near Riverdale Road around 9:10 p.m. when he attempted to pass an eastbound semi, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies reported McPhillips failed to complete the pass before meeting a westbound semi.

His pickup struck the eastbound semi and then the westbound semi before coming to rest in the south ditch.

McPhillips was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the release. Details about his medical condition were not released.

The Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance, Slim-N-Hanks Towing and Dabney Towing assisted at the scene.